NFL games today, Week 6 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Tyrell Williams sparks Chargers with two TDs

NFL Week 6 is here. To keep tabs on some of the choicest highlights and other big news throughout Sunday, keep it locked here for updates.

SCHEDULE

Thursday

Sunday

Monday

Have a day Tyrell Williams!

Well, not much you can do about this one if you're the Browns. On a clear false start from Russell Okung, the Chargers ran a play anyways and Tyrell Williams caught his second touchdown pass of the quarter from 29 yards out on 3rd-and-6. The Browns are down 21-6 at the half, and that one has to leave a sour taste in their mouth.





Williams' first TD was amazing. It doesn't matter how good your coverage is sometimes. Philip Rivers launched a 49-yard bomb to Williams, who was blanketed in triple coverage. The score put the Chargers ahead of the Browns 14-3. Cleveland is yet to lose at home this season, but the Chargers are going to make things tough on them.

The turnover battle in Indianapolis continues

There have been five first-half turnovers in Jets vs. Colts, with both teams just looking bad at times. Andrew Luck has a pair of picks and Sam Darnold has one, but Luck's receivers are really letting him down. First Marlon Mack dropped a screen, and now Ryan Grant let one go right into the hands of Avery Williamson. Each team also has a fumble lost, and the Jets have a 20-13 lead.

Touchdowns are more fun from Funchess



You can't beat watching a receiver just out-muscle a guy for a catch. On a pretty poorly-thrown ball from Cam Newton, Devin Funchess jumps and snatches the ball from Quinton Dunbar, who was late getting his head around. It's the Panthers' first score of the game, but the Redskins still lead by 10.

Sackmaster (J.J.) Watt is at it again

Khalil Mack may be getting the headlines, but J.J. Watt has been doing this for years. Watt sacked Josh Allen to notch his seventh of the season, pulling ahead of his brother T.J. and Geno Atkins for the league lead. He's showing how dominant he can be when he's healthy this season.

The league leader in sacks is at it again.#BUFvsHOU pic.twitter.com/7mpGwPZ3cD — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 14, 2018

DangeRuss

Russell Wilson simply won't be denied. The Seahawks' quarterback loses the snap, feels the pocket closing in on him, climbs the pocket and puts a beautiful touchdown pass on David Moore to put the Seahawks up 14-0 over the Raiders in London.

Josh Norman gets a gimme against his former team

On a Cam Newton throw that looked like it was batted at the line of scrimmage, Josh Norman had one of easiest deep interceptions you'll see. Norman, who was benched against the Saints last week, is trying to send a message against his former team.

Only one hand needed for Jordan Reed

Jordan Reed might not have needed to make this catch one-handed, but it's a lot cooler that he did. On a throw that got away from Alex Smith a bit, Reed bails him out by palming it one-handed and tucking it.

Latavius Murray keeps the stiff arm train going

It's stiff arm season in the NFL. From Vance McDonald ending Chris Conte to Kenny Golladay putting HaHa Clinton-Dix in a body bag, it's been a bad year for defenders. Latavius Murray continued the trend, shrugging off the Cardinals' Antoine Bethea on his way to the end zone.

An encore performance from Nuk?

DeAndre Hopkins officially put the NFL on notice in primetime last week, and he's continuing his dominance. The rule with Hopkins is simple: Throw it somewhere, and he'll get it. He opened the scoring in Texans-Bills with an outstanding catch on a high throw from Deshaun Watson.

Brock Osweiler puts the Dolphins on the board

With a little help from Leonard Floyd forgetting that football is not pro wrestling, Brock Osweiler has the Dolphins on top of the Bears early with a nice touchdown pass to Nick O'Leary.

Leonard Floyd was flagged for this Captain Insano tackle on Danny Amendola. pic.twitter.com/bE8oQEdQEl — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 14, 2018

Bad luck for Luck

Morris Claiborne got things started off right for the Jets after Marlon Mack dropped a screen. After a few bobbles, Claiborne ended up with the ball and housed it for the first touchdown of the day just 10 seconds into the game.