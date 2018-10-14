Vontaze Burfict throws yet another elbow, this time at Antonio Brown's head

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict is a really good player, but he's also widely known as one of the dirtiest hitters in the NFL. Burfict routinely skirts the lines of appropriate contact on the field, and has been known to cross over those lines quite often.

On Sunday, Burfict was at it again. Early in the third quarter of the Bengals' game against their division rival Steelers, Antonio Brown caught a slant from Ben Roethlisberger. As Brown was wrapped up by a couple Bengals, Burfict came crashing in and delivered what appeared to be a purposeful elbow to Brown's head.

This angle shows Burfict clearly swing his elbow right through the ear hole of Brown's helmet.

Burfict throwing an elbow into AB's head, because of course! pic.twitter.com/182OzqxE62 — Benstonium (@Benstonium) October 14, 2018

Brown briefly went into the medical tent after this play, but was soon back on the field. Burfict's teammate Jessie Bates ended up being injured on the play as well.

Burfict, of course, is no stranger to cheap shots against the Steelers -- or even against Brown. Flash back to 2016, when Burfict again delivered an elbow across Brown's ear hole on a play across the middle.

This is just brutal pic.twitter.com/hBsIAJIBwO — The Cauldron (@TheCauldron) January 10, 2016

That hit and others like it resulted in Burfict's being suspended for the first three games of the following season, for what the NFL described as a pattern of dirty hits. Burfict, of course, accused Brown of faking being hit in the head.

It's not just the Steelers against whom Burfict has leveled dirty hits, though. He's done things like cheap-shot Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman during a 2017 preseason game and step on LeGarrette Blount's leg after a field goal attempt.

Burfict was not penalized on this particular hit, but you can bet he'll be hearing from the league office about a fine by the middle of next week. And given his history, it wouldn't be all that surprising if he was suspended once again.