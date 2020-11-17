For weeks, it appeared Russell Wilson was finally (and easily) on track to claim the first NFL MVP award of his prestigious career. But the Seattle Seahawks quarterback has been marred by a surge of turnovers lately, and those giveaways -- nine interceptions over his last six games, to be exact -- haven't just hurt Seattle's spot in the NFC West standings. Wilson has now been overtaken as the favorite for 2020's MVP honors by fellow QB and Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes.

That's according to William Hill Sportsbook, which has Mahomes pegged as the most likely to take home MVP as of this week. Wilson had been the favorite since Week 2, when he threw five touchdowns in a shootout win over the Patriots, but in the wake of Russ's interception spree, along with Mahomes' superb play for the 8-1 Chiefs, the odds have shifted. Mahomes, who won the award in 2018 thanks to his 50-touchdown breakout, was the original favorite at William Hill coming into the 2020 season.

The Chiefs QB has thrown 25 touchdowns and just one interception through nine games while also completing a career-high 66.9 percent of his passes. His 115.9 QB rating is also a career best. Perhaps more importantly, he has Kansas City looking like a legitimate candidate to repeat as Super Bowl champions atop the AFC West.

Here's a complete rundown of the top favorites for MVP, per William Hill:

Patrick Mahomes (+175)

Russell Wilson (+275)

Aaron Rodgers (+300)

Kyler Murray (+650)

Josh Allen (+2000)

Tom Brady (+2000)

Ben Roethlisberger (+2500)

Dalvin Cook (+3000)

Lamar Jackson (+9000)

Drew Brees (+9000)

Alvin Kamara (+9000)

Cook and Kamara are the only non-QBs list, but the top 20 features a few others, both at running back and on defense, in Derrick Henry, Aaron Donald and Khalil Mack.