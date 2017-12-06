NFL owners ignore threat of Jerry Jones as Roger Goodell gets signed to new deal

Less than 24 hours after Jerry Jones said that a new contract for Roger Goodell wouldn't be getting done this week, the NFL's 32 owners decided to do one anyway.

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora has confirmed that Goodell has been given a new deal by the NFL's Compensation Committee. Pro Football Talk was the first to report that the Committee officially extending Goodell's contract on Wednesday.

In a league memo obtained by PFT, the "binding contract extension" was signed by Goodell and Falcons owner Arthur Blank, who serves as the chairman of the NFL's Compensation Committee. Although Jones had been claiming that he had several owners in his corner who were also against Goodell's contract, the memo noted that there was a "nearly unanimous consensus" among owners who thought it was a good idea to give Goodell an extension.

The approval of the contract will probably come as a shock to Jones, who had said on Tuesday that he didn't think a deal would get done before the NFL owners meeting that's scheduled for Dec. 13 in Irving, Texas.

"We're going to have a meeting here in Dallas in about 10 days on the 13th," Jones told 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, via PFT. "We should have a real good airing out of some of the things that we've been reading about, and in the meantime I've been having a lot of conversations with a lot of owners."

With the league meeting set to basically be held in Jones' backyard, it is somewhat surprising that the Compensation Committee decided to execute the deal before Dec. 13. With Jones under the impression that the deal wouldn't be done before then, there's a good chance the other 31 owners could be dealing with an irate Jones by the time that meeting rolls around.

Although Jones has been staunchly against Goodell's extension, he has toned down his antics over the past few weeks. During the interview with 105.3 The Fan, Jones admitted that he's never felt "better about the future of the league."

"I feel good about the future of the league. I really do," Jones said. "I really think that relative to how we make decisions, some of the things that we need to address, no organization is immune from needing to make some changes and addressing some things in different ways. That's just part of going forward. I feel real good about doing all that. We've got a lot of pluses in my mind. Frankly, I've never been in this league when I feel better about it's future. And I mean that."

That might be an endorsement of Goodell, but that's definitely a softened stance against him from an owner who was threatening to sue the NFL over Goodell's contract less than a month ago. At one point over the past four weeks, things got so bad between the NFL and Jones that the league actually released a statement that scolded Jones for his conduct that was "detrimental to the league's best interests."

Although the terms of Goodell's deal haven't been released, La Canfora reported in November that the maximum value of Goodell's contract could be $200 million over five years ($40 million per year) and that's only if he hits all of his incentives. Goodell's base salary for the deal, which will run through 2024, would be closer to $20 million per year.