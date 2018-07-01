NFL player announces retirement, blames wife for trying to 'ruin any opportunity for me to work'

Defensive lineman Roy Miller announced his retirement from the NFL on Saturday. In an Instagram post, the free agent wrote that "my ex is trying everything she can to ruin any opportunity for me to work for my kids."

Last month it was reported that Miller, currently a free agent, had been suspended for the first six games of the 2018 season. He last played for the Chiefs, who released him last November after he was arrested on domestic battery charges. The former third-round pick out of Texas began his NFL career with the Buccaneers (2009-12) before moving on to the Jaguars (2013-2016) and the Chiefs (2017).

"This has caused me much pain," Miller wrote. "Had some interest [from] teams but until the divorce goes through I can't even contemplate putting a team through the drama.

"The lies not only hurt my chances of working but my children's opportunities to live normal lives. I have lived my life to try [to] be ... respectable and honorable, not only to my family but my communities. I have made mistakes but I am not who this person is playing me out to be. My only intention from this point forward is to try and give my children the best chance at normalcy."

Miller added, "I am literally in tears as I write this."

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Miller's estranged wife asked the court in late June for an emergency restraining order after she claimed Miller chased her in his SUV and ripped off the door handle during a custody argument.