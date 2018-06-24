NFL reportedly shoots down rare jersey request from Chiefs player who's now a doctor

After Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif graduated from medical school in May, he was hoping that the NFL would let him put something on the back of his jersey that's never been on the back of an NFL player's jersey before.

As the only active player who also happens to hold a real medical degree, Duvernay-Tardif made a request to the league and asked if he would be allowed to put "M.D." on the back of his uniform. Although it sounds like a reasonable request, apparently, the NFL didn't feel the same way.

According to TVA sports in Quebec, which is where Duvernay-Tardif is from and went to college, the NFL has turned down the lineman's request to wear M.D. on his jersey. However, that may not be an airtight final decision. TVA Sports also added that Duvernay-Tardif is hoping that the buzz from his medical school graduation will cause the NFL to reconsider.

I mean, it took Duvernay-Tardif eight years to earn his medical degree, so the least the NFL could do is let the man add two simple letters to his jersey.

If you're wondering what exactly a "Duvernay-Tardif M.D." jersey would have looked like, the guys over at Arrowhead Pride made a nice mock-up of the uniform, and now that I'm looking at it, someone needs to talk the NFL into approving this thing.

#Chiefs OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is talking to the league about adding "M.D." to his jersey next season (per @KCStar). pic.twitter.com/y62TJQWlYX — Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) February 19, 2018

Now that Duvernay-Tardif has passed his medical exam, it appears that he only has two things left to accomplish in his professional career.

"If I make it to the Pro Bowl in the same year that I graduate from medicine ... and win the Super Bowl, then I don't know what I'm going to do," Duvernay-Tardif said earlier this year. "All my goals will be accomplished."

If Duvernay-Tardif ever ends up winning a Super Bowl, it will almost certainly come with the Chiefs. The 2014 sixth-round pick signed a five-year extension with the Chiefs in February 2017 that will keep in Kansas City through the 2022 season.

Back in October, CBS Sports Network did a short feature on Duvernay-Tardif's double life as a doctor and a football player, which you can see below.