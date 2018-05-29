Chiefs guard graduates from med school: That's Dr. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to you, sir

The Kansas City Chiefs have a lot of exciting things going for them on the field.

Kareem Hunt was one of the NFL's best rookies last season and figures to be one of the best running backs in football for the foreseeable future. Tyreek Hill is an electrifying receiver. Travis Kelce is one of the league's best tight ends, and maybe its most consistent. Justin Houston is an all-world pass-rusher. Patrick Mahomes in an exciting young quarterback talent with a monster arm.

The Chiefs have also undergone some incredible change this offseason, as they traded starting quarterback Alex Smith and Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters in separate deals. But maybe the most interesting thing about the Chiefs is that they now employ the NFL's first-ever active player/doctor.

Starting guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif graduated from medical school this week, and he is now a doctor.

This is it! Today I become a doctor! It also marks the beginning of a great new adventure for all 2018 graduates of @mcgillu Faculty of Medicine. #LDTMD #graduation #passion #nfl #chiefs pic.twitter.com/j4oD1BCuXJ — Laurent D. Tardif (@LaurentDTardif) May 29, 2018

Duvernay-Tardif first started medical school eight years ago, and when he left school to pursue a football career back in 2014, he was just a few credits shy of his degree. McGill University allowed him to continue his medical studies during the Chiefs' offseason, and now he's completed them. According to Sports Illustrated, Duvernay-Tardif is the first active NFL player to hold a medical degree.

Earlier this offseason, he made waves when he said he wanted his status to be reflected on his jersey. "I want to put Duvernay-Tardif M.D. on my jersey," he told the Kansas City Star. "I've already started a conversation with the league office and they say that anything is possible."