Chiefs guard graduates from med school: That's Dr. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to you, sir
Duvernay-Tardif is now the NFL's first active doctor after graduating from McGill University this week
The Kansas City Chiefs have a lot of exciting things going for them on the field.
Kareem Hunt was one of the NFL's best rookies last season and figures to be one of the best running backs in football for the foreseeable future. Tyreek Hill is an electrifying receiver. Travis Kelce is one of the league's best tight ends, and maybe its most consistent. Justin Houston is an all-world pass-rusher. Patrick Mahomes in an exciting young quarterback talent with a monster arm.
The Chiefs have also undergone some incredible change this offseason, as they traded starting quarterback Alex Smith and Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters in separate deals. But maybe the most interesting thing about the Chiefs is that they now employ the NFL's first-ever active player/doctor.
Starting guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif graduated from medical school this week, and he is now a doctor.
Duvernay-Tardif first started medical school eight years ago, and when he left school to pursue a football career back in 2014, he was just a few credits shy of his degree. McGill University allowed him to continue his medical studies during the Chiefs' offseason, and now he's completed them. According to Sports Illustrated, Duvernay-Tardif is the first active NFL player to hold a medical degree.
Earlier this offseason, he made waves when he said he wanted his status to be reflected on his jersey. "I want to put Duvernay-Tardif M.D. on my jersey," he told the Kansas City Star. "I've already started a conversation with the league office and they say that anything is possible."
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Simms cut honeymoon short for Gruden
Apparently, Gruden didn't think the former Buccaneers QB should take much time off in 2005
-
McCaffrey downplans swole look
McCaffrey is looking huge at Panthers OTAs
-
Dolphins might be better than we think
Miami is going to be an interesting team to watch with a lot of pressure on them to win this...
-
The biggest question facing every team
Is Patrick Mahomes ready for the big stage? Will the Chargers quit losing close games? Let's...
-
NFC North offseason grades: Bears get A-
All four teams in the NFC North graded favorably after each had a successful offseason
-
Manziel ready to make CFL debut
The former Browns quarterback is set to play professional football again this week for the...