NFL says replaying Rams-Saints NFC title game would lead to costly Super Bowl delay

After watching their team lose a controversial game to the Rams last week, Saints fans around the country have been doing everything in their power to try and get the NFC Championship replayed. Not only have they filed two separate lawsuits, but more than 750,000 fans have signed a petition demanding that the NFL have the Rams and Saints replay the NFC title game.

Although the NFL has yet to release any sort of statement about the controversial pass interference no-call, the league did respond to one of the lawsuits this week and unfortunately for Saints fans, it doesn't sound like there's any plan to replay the game.

In a legal filing that was obtained by the New Orleans Advocate, NFL Chief Financial Officer Joseph Siclare wrote that replaying any portion of the NFC title game would force the delay of an event -- the Super Bowl -- that demands an investment of "more than $100 million," and the NFL doesn't see that as a feasible option.

"The Super Bowl, the NFL's premiere event, is a carefully planned and enormously expensive undertaking, with preparations carefully sequenced," from logistics to producing a "full-blown music concert at halftime," Siclare wrote.

The NFL filed the document in court on Friday in an effort to get a class-action lawsuit filed in Louisiana moved from state court to federal court. For that to happen, the parties in the lawsuit have to be from different states and the amount of the damages has to exceed $5 million. The lawsuit is seeking a full refund for all 72,475 ticket-holders, which would mean a payout of more than $16 million in potential damages. The NFL is also arguing that the cost of delaying the Super Bowl would be substantially more than that and should also factor into the decision.

Although the NFL has filed documents in court, the league still hasn't publicly admitted that the officiating crew made any mistakes on the pass interference no-call. It's now been more than a week since the game was played and the NFL still hasn't released any sort of statement pertaining to the play and Saints fans only seem to be getting more upset about what happened. Besides the two lawsuits and the petition, one fan is buying billboard space all over Atlanta so that everyone in the Super Bowl host city will know that the "Saints were robbed."

Saints fans were likely hoping the league might agree to replay the game because the commissioner technically has the power to make that happen. As Will Brinson wrote about on Jan. 21 (via Pro Football Talk), Roger Goodell can actually order that a game be replayed if he feels that something "extraordinarily unfair" happened.

"The Commissioner's powers under this Section 2 include ... the reversal of a game's result or the rescheduling of a game, either from the beginning or from the point at which the extraordinary act occurred," Rule 17, Section 2, Article 3 of the rule book states.

Although the NFL hasn't publicly admitted that the officiating crew messed up, the league more or less came out against them on Friday when they fined Nickell Robey-Coleman nearly $27,000 for a helmet-to-helmet hit. Robey-Coleman was the play covering Saints receiver Tommy LeeLewis when the pass interference no-call happened.

At this point, there's no way the NFC title game is going to get replayed, but Saints fans could still win this case if the court agrees that all ticket-holders should get a refund.

You can stream Super Bowl LIII right here.