NFL Trade Deadline 2018: Cowboys' Amari Cooper deal is reportedly throwing off the trade market

Last week, the Dallas Cowboys made a bold move by trading for former Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper. At the time, it seemed like it could be just the start of a massive trade deadline full of player movement, but a week or so later, it looks like we might get the opposite.

With just a few hours to go until the deadline, Jay Glazer reported that the price tag on Cooper (Dallas' 2019 first-round pick, currently slated to be No. 12 overall) is scaring other teams off from making deals, because the price tag is riding on other players around the league.

Teams making ton of calls today but asking prices don’t seem to be realistic at this point on many of the players called about. Teams saw Amari Cooper go for a 1 and it’s over-inflated other asks — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) October 30, 2018

Yeah, that tracks.

As the Cowboys have repeatedly noted, Cooper is still just 24 years old, and on a certain level he is a "proven" talent. But when a player who has struggled for the better part of two full seasons and has just a year and change left on his deal, at an exorbitant price tag (approx. $14 million, including Cooper's fifth-year option) gets moved for a mid-first round pick, well, that's going to throw things off a bit.

Other receivers who have been more productive than Cooper lately but are a bit older, like Golden Tate, or have better track records but are also struggling, like Demaryius Thomas, may have been gettable for mid-round picks as recently as last week but have seen the ask rise due to what Oakland was able to get for Cooper.

Dallas badly needed wide receiver help in order to spice up its lagging offense (and get a proper evaluation of Dak Prescott), but that was also obvious prior to the season and all they did was sign Allen Hurns and Deonte Thompson, and draft Michael Gallup in the third round, only to play him sparingly for the first few weeks of the season. Desperately needing help at that spot heading into their bye, Dallas pulled the trigger on a player who should have been gettable at a discount given his recent level of play and the obvious rebuilding mode his former team is pivoting into, but instead paid a premium price. It's not a surprise that would throw things off elsewhere.