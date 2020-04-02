NFL trade rumors: Jaguars want a first-round pick plus more for Yannick Ngakoue, per report

The Jacksonville Jaguars have reportedly begun fielding calls for star pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue, who's repeatedly declared his "time is up" with the team following failed long-term contract negotiations. But reports indicating the Jags still value Ngakoue may not have been off-base, as the club is seeking at least a first-round draft pick in return for the defensive end.

That's according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, who reported Thursday the Jaguars are "beginning discussions" for the 25-year-old defender by asking for a first-rounder "and more."

Such a demand would indicate Jacksonville is bent on getting something similar to what it received for Jalen Ramsey, another young defensive standout, in 2019, when the Los Angeles Rams gave up two first-rounders as well as a third-rounder to land the All-Pro cornerback. But even a single first-rounder could be a steep price for Ngakoue suitors, considering the pass rusher isn't locked up long-term. Due nearly $18 million under the franchise tag in 2020, he could conceivably be seeking about $20 million per season on an extension.

Those reasons are why the New York Giants, a team still in need of pass-rush help, figure to be out of the running, Raanan reported. Money, in fact, has also been a holdup for the Giants in retaining 2019 breakout Markus Golden, who apparently opened free agency looking for $10 million per year and is still unlikely to return to the Big Apple.

As for teams other than the Giants who could be interested in Ngakoue, New York's NFC East rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, have frequently been linked to the pass rusher. Ngakoue himself has fueled that speculation the most, posting pictures of Eagles players on social media, although Philly also used two of its 2020 draft picks to acquire cornerback Darius Slay from the Detroit Lions.