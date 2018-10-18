NFL Week 7 QB Power Rankings: Sam Darnold quietly flipping script between Jets and Giants

The 2018 NFL Draft created a clear, geographical inflection point between the two New York football teams. The Giants, with an opportunity to reboot their franchise and create a seamless transition from Eli Manning to the next No. 2 overall quarterback, passed on the chance and drafted Saquon Barkley, a running back described as a generational talent by GM Dave Gettleman.

But still a running back.

The Jets sat there slack-jawed, unable to comprehend how Sam Darnold, the player they coveted from the very start of the draft process, landed in their laps at No. 3. This hapless franchise hadn't been able to find a quarterback since Joe Namath strutted up and down Broadway, and here one of the best prospects in recent memory had fallen in their laps.

Darnold wasn't a perfect prospect, and there is certainly risk with any quarterback. But plenty of smart people ranked Darnold up there with any quarterback over the past few years.

The Giants chose Barkley because they believed he was the best player on the board but also because they believed Barkley could slide into their lineup and, with the additions to the offensive line made in the offseason, rejuvenate Eli's career and the Giants offense. The axiom of not drafting a running back high has been proven wrong in rather ironic fashion: Barkley looks incredible, and it's not enough to turn the Giants into contenders.

Instead, they added a potential superstar running back and find themselves at 1-5 and hurtling towards another top-five pick. The Giants own a bottom five point differential and are winless at home, with two humiliating losses coming to the Saints and Eagles in high profile games. Owner John Mara is angry, and he should be. This could have been avoided.

The Giants now look like the Jets, and the Jets, who eagerly snagged Darnold in the draft, look more like the Giants. Darnold has looked like a rookie at times, but, uh, he's a rookie. And he's playing on a team with some obscure, albeit talented, wide receivers. The offensive line is below average.

But Darnold's game is progressing quickly. You can see maturity when you watch the Jets beat up on the Colts, with Darnold going through his progressions in a calm fashion, looking downfield to pick up chunk plays, but being more than willing to take his checkdown option if the deep shot isn't there. He finished that game 24-of-30 (80 percent) with 280 yards, a pair of touchdowns and one interception. He should have had another score, but Robby Anderson dropped a deep pass Darnold put in the perfect spot.

It's easy to harken back to halftime of the Browns game in Week 3, when Baker Mayfield made his electric debut and stole Darnold's early lead in the Offensive Rookie of the Year race as the Browns beat the Jets. But in the three starts each has made since, Darnold has been dramatically better.

He's completing 59.3 percent of his passes for 645 yards (7.5 yards/attempt), six touchdowns and two interceptions. Mayfield is completing 52.3 percent of his passes for 875 yards (6.7 yards/attempt), four touchdowns and five interceptions. Mayfield has been asked to throw more -- over 40 times per game! -- but Darnold has been more efficient.

Darnold is throwing with anticipation, putting balls into tight windows and giving Jets fans reason to be hopeful for the first time in roughly a decade. This season might not end in a playoff berth and it might not even end with the Jets finishing above .500, but Jets fans should feel secure in believing they landed a franchise quarterback. Put the right pieces around Darnold and let him develop properly, and this could flip the tables on the New York football scene pretty quickly.

But, hey, at least the Giants have a productive running back they'll have to give a market-breaking extension to in three or four years.

