Odell Beckham Jr. suggests NFL officials singled him out during Week 2 MNF victory

Odell Beckham was upset he wasn't able to help the Cleveland Browns out on a crucial play Monday night, even though the star wide receiver did plenty of work against the New York Jets during his team's 23-3 victory. Beckham had six catches for 161 yards and a touchdown in the victory but wasn't available on a third-and-goal play on the team's opening drive. Why wasn't Beckham on the field? Officials pulled him from the game because the visor he was wearing had too much glare. Beckham suggested the league is singling him out because of who he is.

"I mean, just open your eyes a little bit," Beckham said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. "There's people across the league with tinted visors, black visors and it's me on Monday night in New York and 'la la la, pull him off the field.' It is what it is.

"I'm just upset because I hurt my team and I didn't get a chance to make a play down there, free somebody up to get open and we ended up kicking a field goal and that could be the difference in the game. So it's very big and I feel bad on my part that I let the team down there. But you just learn from it."

Beckham has had an issue with on-field apparel this season. The first occurrence was in Week 1 when he wore a $350,000 watch during the Browns' loss to the Tennessee Titans, only to be told by the NFL that players were prohibited to wear hard objects during games. He had to get a gold-colored shield on his helmet changed prior to the Jets game before the visor incident.

The NFL started to allow players to wear lightly tinted visors by Oakley this season, but Beckham's appeared to not fall in compliance with the league rules. Clearly Beckham feels different about the rule.