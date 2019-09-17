Odell Beckham Jr. wears $2.2 million watch during warmups ahead of MNF game, some speculation it was fake
OBJ likes his jewelry
Odell Beckham Jr. returned to MetLife Stadium for the first time since being traded to the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night. While he was there to face the New York Jets, not the New York Giants, it was still a homecoming for the star wide receiver, and he dressed to impress.
The 26-year-old ran onto the field for warmups wearing a $2.2 million watch on his wrist. Very casual.
The wide out was warned last week about the NFL's rule prohibiting players to wear hard objects during games after he accessorized with a $350,000 Richard Mille 011 Orange Storm watch during the season opener. He has said the league is only finding a problem with it because it is him saying, "If I ain't this, it's something else. If it wasn't the watch, it would've been the way that I tie my shoes."
Beckham made his case explaining, "The watch is plastic. But people have knee braces on that are hard and made out of metal and you don't see them taping it up, no jewelry on, so I'm good." $350,000 seems like a lot of money for a plastic watch, but what do I know.
OBJ decided to step up his game and commit to the watch look after his flex stole the show last week in the Brown's blowout loss to the Tennessee Titans, and came out with an even more expensive watch that only has nine others like it. While he had originally stated that he would wear a watch during every game, Beckham took it off, and hopefully put the rather expensive timepiece somewhere safe, after pregame warmups.
Some are questioning whether the watch he was showing off before the game is the real thing. Watch Anish, a watch company based out of London, posted a photo on Instagram of Beckham wearing the watch with a caption saying, "[Beckham] wears a FAKE Richard Mille RM56-01 Sapphire (except his is made of plastic) during the warm ups vs New York Jets last night." They cited that the "material is plastic not sapphire" and the "case shape is wrong," meaning the watch was a fake.
Whether it was real or not, the watch is not the only part of his uniform the NFL had problems with. During the game on Monday, the pro-bowler had to exit briefly because the referees noticed he was wearing a gold-colored helmet shield, which is not allowed by the league.
The $95 million man can clearly afford some expensive jewelry and is fan of bold uniform ad-ons, showcasing his collection each game. Stay tuned to see how he tops this one next week.
