There wasn't any earth-shattering news during Aaron Rodgers' latest appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," but a potential decision timeline has emerged for when the four-time NFL MVP could decide on whether on not he is playing football in the 2023 season.

"I haven't been thinking about much of anything to be honest, and it's been great," the Packers quarterback said Tuesday from the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. "It's going to be a little bit more time for my decision. I feel confident that in a couple weeks, I'll feel definitely more strongly about one of two decisions."

Rodgers, 39, then clarified he wouldn't be making any announcements prior to the conclusion of the 2022 season, which will come with Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12.

"I can't make a decision until after the Super Bowl at the earliest, because there's still football going on," Rodgers said.

When his decision is made, Rodgers confirmed his first call will be to the Packers, and then he'll see where the team is at and go from there. About a week ago, the 18-year veteran noted he wouldn't have any "animosity" if the Packers decided to trade him and move to 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love, but Rodgers, who also said he's "dreamed about retiring as a Packer," went out of his away to address reports that Green Bay is considering trading him.

"It sounds like there's already conversations going on that aren't involving me, which are interesting," Rodgers said unprompted on Tuesday.

If the Packers and Rodgers did decide a trade would be the best path moving forward should Rodgers opt to play ball in 2023, he said his close relationship with former Packers offensive coordinator and new New York Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett wouldn't influence his decision.

"Love Hack, Hack's my guy, and Megan and the kids, they're really special to me," Rodgers said. "I think we really bonded when he was in Green Bay. We all have certain coaches that have meant a lot to us over the years. ... Obviously Nathaniel's one of those guys."

The reigning back-to-back NFL MVP then went out of his way to highlight other assistant coaches he has formed close bonds with over the years, including current Packers quarterbacks coach Tom Clements, who has been a Packers assistant for 12 of Rodgers' 18 seasons; Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who was the Packers quarterbacks coach from 2019-2021; and Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, a Packers offensive assistant from 2012-2017. Rodgers said coaches are like teammates in that you love them all, but some you really connect with and spend time with off the field.

As for Rodgers' ultimate decision to be on or off an NFL football field in the 2023 season, come back in about two weeks.