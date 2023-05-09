The Green Bay Packers offense was young last season and this year it is looking like more of the same, but head coach Matt LaFleur does not see it as an issue. While a young receiving group can have its downfalls, like inexperience, there are also positives that can come from newer players looking to make their mark on the league.

Of the Packers' 10 wideouts, nine are from the last two drafts. The standalone is Jeff Cotton, an undrafted free agent in 2020. Cotton has played just one snap in his NFL career, so he is far from a veteran presence on the field.

Here is a look at all 10 wide receivers, along with when they were drafted and their experience:

LaFleur noted that the Packers are open to adding a veteran wideout to the current group, but for now they are comfortable with where things stand. He had high praise for his players and is excited to see how they develop this offseason.

"I think time will tell, but it's certainly a very talented room," LaFleur said, via the Green Bay Press-Gazette. "It's going to be a hell of a competition in terms of who's getting the snaps, because just at first glimpse at some of these young guys who were in here, there are some talented guys. So they're going to be exciting to work with. I'm sure it's going to be a very fluid situation in terms of just how much we throw at them and, if need be, I know Gutey [general manager Brian Gutekunst] is going to do whatever we can to help us field the best possible team."

If they find the young group is in need of someone with more leadership, they will address it, LaFleur said.

"If need be, I think we would turn that way, but right now I think we're just going to let those guys compete," the head coach said.

With long-time quarterback Aaron Rodgers signing with the New York Jets, the Packers will have a quarterback with limited experience as well in Jordan Love. He played in just four games last season with 10 games total in his career. The offense may benefit from a veteran presence with Love making such a transition in 2023.