Matt LaFleur is off to a historic start in his NFL head coaching career -- making history in the Green Bay Packers' thrilling 24-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night. LaFleur improved to 33-7 in his head coaching career with the victory, as his .825 win percentage is the highest through 40 games for any head coach in the Super Bowl era.

LaFleur is the only head coach in the Super Bowl era to win 33 of his first 40 games. He passed Don Shula for the best win percentage by a head coach in the Super Bowl era after 40 games. Shula had an .815 win percentage with the Baltimore Colts from 1966 to 1968 (1966 was the start of the Super Bowl era even though Shula coached from 1963 to 1965) -- compiling a record of 31-7-2.

Chuck Knox (Los Angeles Rams) and George Seifert (San Francisco 49ers) each started their careers 32-8, an .800 win percentage. Knox started his head coaching career in 1973 (Rams) and Seifert in 1989 (49ers).

LaFleur winning 33 of his first 40 games is just another add on to an already impressive resume. He's just the second head coach since the league went to a divisional format in 1967 to win 13-plus games and a division title in each of his first two seasons (26-6 record). LaFleur is just the sixth head coach since 1970 to lead his team to the conference championship game in both of his first two seasons as a head coach.

The 7-1 start by LaFleur is the second in three years for the 42-year-old. In the first eight games of a season, LaFleur has a record of 20-4 (.833 win percentage). Green Bay is en route to another NFC North title -- and possibly home-field advantage once again-- thanks to the leadership of LaFleur.

He's off to the best start for any head coach in the Super Bowl era. The wins speak for themselves.