An NFC North battle is on tap between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lambeau Field. The Packers beat Minnesota 43-34 in their season opener. The Lions collapsed and lost to Chicago, 27-23. Green Bay is favored by six points in the latest Packers vs. Lions odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 49.5.

Now, the model has set its sights on Packers vs. Lions. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for Lions vs. Packers:

Packers vs. Lions spread: Packers -6

Packers vs. Lions over-under: 50 points

Packers vs. Lions money line: Green Bay -265, Detroit +225

Why the Packers can cover

The Packers came out on top against the Minnesota Vikings by a score of 43-34 on Sunday. Aaron Rodgers passed for four TDs and 364 yards on 44 attempts with a passer rating of 127.5. Rodgers has two-plus TD passes in four of his past five home starts vs. the Lions.

Davante Adams had career-high 14 receptions for 156 yards and two TDs in Week 1, He has six TD catches in his past six games vs. Detroit. Aaron Jones is aiming for his fifth consecutive home game with a TD. Matt LaFleur won both of his matchups vs. Detroit last year in his first season as Green Bay's head coach.

What you need to know about the Lions

Detroit squandered a 17-point third-quarter lead in its 27-23 season-opening loss to Chicago. Adrian Peterson was a bright light for Detroit, as the future Hall of Famer picked up 93 yards on the ground on 14 carries in his Lions debut. He is gunning for his ninth game in row at Green Bay with a rushing TD.

Matthew Stafford has a 100-plus passer rating in four of his past five starts vs. Green Bay. Marvin Jones has seven career TD catches in seven career games vs. Green Bay. Kenny Golladay missed the game against the Bears because of a hamstring injury and he has already been ruled out for this matchup. He led the NFL with 11 TD catches in 2019.

