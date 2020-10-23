This hasn't exactly been the New York Giants season, no one is debating that, and a run from quarterback Daniel Jones against the Philadelphia Eagles is the perfect metaphor for the year. Jones tripped and fell, or perhaps just had his leg slightly give out, ruining what looked like a clear path to the end zone and ending an 80-yard run.
For anyone not tuning in, here's the sad yet hilarious play:
DANIEL JONES. 80-YARD RUN.
📺: #NYGvsPHI on NFLN/FOX/PRIME VIDEO
📱: https://t.co/W5bCPYgMfo
It's still an 80-yard run, but Giants fans are no doubt cringing at the unfortunate play. NFL fanbases are already poking fun at the Giants and Eagles division and had lots of jokes for the Jones run.
Even NFL players were chiming in.
Here is a look at some of the best athlete reactions to the now viral play:
Patrick Mahomes, something tells me you would've made it into the end zone.
I mean i can’t even say anything cause i would never be able to run that far either 😂😂😂😂— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) October 23, 2020
Daniel Jones with his debut acting role in the upcoming film, "Scary Season: The 2020 Giants Story."
🤔 He tripped the same way people do in scary movies when they running from the villain/bad guy ...— DIGGS (@stefondiggs) October 23, 2020
Pretty solid advice.
Daniel pick yo feet up 😂😂 https://t.co/TNaM08IOVR— DK Metcalf (@dkm14) October 23, 2020
You got it Reggie.
Wait what just happened?? He tripped?— Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) October 23, 2020
The Giants season is scary stuff.
Come on Daniel......... 😂😂😂 Boy fell like he was in a horror movie!!— Gerald McCoy (@Geraldini93) October 23, 2020
My thoughts exactly.
No way 😂😂😂😂— Damon Harrison Sr. (@snacks) October 23, 2020
Beware.
Turf Monster 😂— Raekwon McMillan (@Kwon_daTRUTH) October 23, 2020
"Doomed" feels accurate.
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Bro!! I’m Mickey Fickey CRIIIIIINNNNNNNEEE.... IKYFL I just can’t. Daniel Jones is now the best rusher and tackler on his own team!! This whole division is doomed y’all— Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) October 23, 2020
Former Jets running back Bilal Powell is right, it's already a meme.
That gotta be a meme...right?— Bilal Powell (@bilalpowell29) October 23, 2020
daniel jones did not score a TD from this point because he tripped over his own feet pic.twitter.com/wluWJYTGsp— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 23, 2020
Fans on Twitter were quick to react:
For Halloween this year Jones is going as a running back.
Tackled by a ghost. Spooky SZN officially here pic.twitter.com/xdg0WWFZAh— Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) October 23, 2020
The year is going about as smooth as that run.
The Year 2020: A Short Film https://t.co/dSA8326n8H— Jon Alba (@JonAlba) October 23, 2020
"... Back at it again with the disappointing play."
Damn, Daniel https://t.co/US4Ds77RZ5— Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) October 23, 2020
Remember Giants fans, things could always be worse.
It could’ve been worse, Jones could’ve fumbled during his fall.— Shanna (@shanna_mcc) October 23, 2020
Thankfully for New York and their fans, the play still led to in a touchdown.
The Eagles hosted Jones and co. for Week 7's installment of Thursday Night Football for an NFC Least, I mean East, matchup and the game was about as messy as the division.
Right now, no team out of the four has a winning record and many are predicting even the eventual winner of the NFC East wont hit .500.
While a matchup between a 1-5 and 1-4-1 team would normally not be that important, this game could have serious playoff implications, as one of these two teams could be hosting a postseason game.
The Eagles came back and went up 22-21, where the score would stay, as the Giants embarrassment from the game ended up being a lot more than their QB tripping.
With the loss, the Giants fell, pun intended, to 1-6. The Eagles are now sitting in first place in the division at a whopping 2-4-1.