Daniel Jones' 80-yard run not only summed up Thursday's less-than primetime matchup between the Giants and Eagles, but it may perfectly summarize 2020 -- and the NFC East division -- in a nutshell. On New York's second drive of the second half, Jones took a design run 80-yards down the field all the way to the Philadelphia eight-yard line. By just describing it like that, you'd think that this would be one of Jones' career highlights. Not so fast.

At around the 30-yard line, Jones started to stumble out of seemingly nowhere and eventually tripped himself up. erasing what would have been a near 90-yard touchdown run. Watch, watch again, and give yourself a good chuckle.

Oof.

Luckily for the Giants, they did ultimately get into the end zone as Wayne Gallman punched his way in, so there was really no harm or foul for Jones tripping himself up.

While we'll all get a good laugh at Jones' expense here, it should be pointed out that he topped out at 21.23 mph during that run. That's the fastest top speed by any quarterback on a run since the 2018 season. Yes, faster than Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray or any other of the speeders at the quarterback position throughout the league. He may not have reached the end zone, but he can at least hang his hat on that blazing speed. Next time, he'll just have to learn to stay upright.