The Patriots haven't named an official defensive coordinator for four years, and now they're officially set to enter 2022 without an offensive coordinator. Four months after head coach Bill Belichick suggested he's "not big on titles" and wouldn't declare a sole replacement for longtime coordinator Josh McDaniels, the team has announced its full staff ahead of training camp, and there is no offensive coordinator to be found. Joe Judge and Matt Patricia, meanwhile, have received their titles after returning as assistants.

Despite limited offensive backgrounds, both Judge and Patricia had been speculated as potential replacements for McDaniels, who spent 18 different seasons under Belichick but left for the Raiders' head coaching job this offseason. Judge, last seen as the Giants' head coach from 2020-2021, will serve as the Patriots' quarterbacks coach this year. Patricia, who returned in 2021 after a three-year run as the Lions' head coach, will now serve as offensive line coach in addition to being a senior football advisor.

Prior to running the Giants, Judge had almost exclusively focused on special teams, working as New England's special teams coordinator from 2015-2019. Patricia, on the other hand, hasn't coached an offensive position since 2005, rising up the ranks under Belichick primarily as a defensive coordinator. It's possible both assistants could have a role in calling plays in 2022.

Belichick himself could also have an increased role on offense, where quarterback Mac Jones is looking to guide a second straight playoff run after a promising rookie year.