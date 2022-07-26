The New England Patriots lost longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels this offseason, as he took the head coaching job with the Las Vegas Raiders. New England hasn't officially named a defensive coordinator since Matt Patricia left to coach the Detroit Lions in 2018.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick won't name an offensive coordinator for 2022 either, keeping up with his tradition on the other side of the ball.

"I'm not big on titles," Belichick said at the NFL league meetings in March, via Ben Volin of the Boston Globe. "We don't have to call any (plays) for a while."

With training camp starting, Belichick's message has not wavered.

When asked how not naming coordinators can help the team succeed, "The Hoodie" said (via NFL.com), "We're not really big on titles and all that. It's important that we all work together and create a good final product. That's what we're going to try to do. That's what we've always done."

The 70-year-old has many championship titles, but right now he is staying hush on the team's coordinator titles.

"I'm the head coach. Ultimately I'm responsible for everything, so let's just leave it at that. That's what it is," he said when asked who is responsible for play calling.

Whether Belichick prepares the defensive game plan is unknown, but Belichick has always had a defensive play-caller. Brian Flores held the job before taking the Miami Dolphins head coaching job and Steve Belichick (the team's outside linebackers coach and Bill Belichick's son) has assumed those duties since. Inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo also plays a major role in the game-planning and play calling.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Who will take over the offensive play-calling duties? Belichick did move former head coaches Matt Patricia and Joe Judge to offense, even though Patricia's background is on defense and Judge's is special teams. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is heading into his second season, making it paramount he has a consistent voice in the room.

"It's important that all our players get good coaching," Belichick said. "And we plan on doing that."

Whatever Belichick has in store, he's keeping it under the vest.