In their first season without Tom Brady running the offense since 2001, the New England Patriots sputtered offensively but after drafting Mac Jones with the No. 15 overall pick and releasing Cam Newton, they're hoping to right the ship in 2021. They'll begin their season by hosting the Miami Dolphins, who made the playoffs last year despite Tua Tagovailoa being handed the reins and averaging only 6.3 yards per pass attempt.

Week 1 NFL picks for Dolphins vs. Patriots

Before you tune in to Sunday's Patriots vs. Dolphins game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six years ago. It went a sizzling 24-14 on top-rated NFL picks last season, returning more than $800. The model also enters the 2021 season on an incredible 120-78 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past five years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Dolphins vs. Patriots, the model says the value is on over 43.5 points being scored. The model is predicting both teams to combine for 44 total points on average as Tagovailoa throws for 249 yards and 1.40 touchdowns, while Jones throws for 275 yards and 1.50 touchdowns.

New England had the No. 4 rushing attack in the league last season but struggled to score because of a 30th-ranked passing attack led by Newton. With Jones at the helm, the offense figures to be more balanced in 2021 and the offseason additions of Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry give Jones a more talented supporting cast.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins are hoping that Tagovailoa becomes a more efficient passer in his second season and that Jaylen Waddle will be able to help the second-year quarterback attack opposing defenses down the field. Running back Myles Gaskin is also healthy to begin the season and if he can provide consistency in Miami's ground game, the Dolphins could be a formidable unit offensively after ranking 15th in scoring a season ago.

