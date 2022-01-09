While Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia remains in position to possibly keep his job, league sources said Raiders owner Mark Davis is very likely to be making a change at general manager as his team enters Week 18 still alive for the postseason.

General manager Mike Mayock has had a difficult run of draft selections, with many top picks playing sparingly or out of the league entirely already, and the Raiders are looking to make changes on that side of the building, sources said. Two first round picks, Henry Ruggs III and Damon Arnette, were let go during the season for violations of the personal conduct policy. (Ruggs is facing criminal DUI charges from an accident in which the driver of another vehicle was killed.) Sources said Mayock was nearly let go a year ago when Jon Gruden was still overseeing the organization.

Gruden resigned early this season after offensive emails of his came to light from the NFL's investigation into Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder, and Bisaccia has led the team, under duress, to an improbable chance to secure a playoff berth with a win over the Chargers on Sunday night (or possibly with a tie as well). But the team's personnel has remained a problem, with numerous decisions along the offensive line backfiring, and there's a strong expectation that if nothing else the Raiders will be looking for a new general manager.

John Dorsey, former general manager of the Chiefs and the Browns, is someone expected to get strong consideration for the job, according to several general mangers who are keeping close tabs on that situation. Should the Raiders opt to make a head coaching move, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles are among those expected to merit serious consideration.