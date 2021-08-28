The Miami Dolphins are adding even more offensive linemen prior to Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline. Miami acquired Greg Mancz and a 2022 seventh-round pick from the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley. The seventh-round pick Baltimore dealt to Miami was the one the Ravens acquired from the New England Patriots in the Shaun Wade trade earlier this week.

Mancz, who was on the roster bubble in Baltimore, has a new home in Miami. The 29-year-old Mancz has played six years in the NFL (all with the Houston Texans), playing 58 games and starting 28. He has played center and right tackle, but was listed as a guard on Baltimore's roster. There is familiarity with Mancz on Miami's coaching staff, as the offensive lineman was in Houston with Dolphins' co-offensive coordinator George Godsey (who was the quarterbacks coach in Mancz's first two years in the league).

The Dolphins have used players no longer needed on other teams to add depth to their offensive line in recent weeks. Miami took a shot on tackle Greg Little in a trade with the Carolina Panthers, exchanging a 2022 seventh-round pick for a left tackle that started six of 14 games played and has dealt with several injuries.

Miami is determined to protect Tua Tagovailoa, and having depth on the offensive line is crucial for his development. Baltimore upgraded a round in the draft for an offensive lineman and an acquired pick for a cornerback (Wade) -- as both players were not expected to make the 53-man roster.

