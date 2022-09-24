The Baltimore Ravens will be on the road for the second time this season when they face the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon. Baltimore opened its campaign with a 24-9 win over the Jets, but it lost to Miami in Week 2. New England bounced back from a season-opening loss to Miami with a 17-14 victory against Pittsburgh last week.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. Baltimore is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Patriots vs. Ravens odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 44.

Patriots vs. Ravens spread: Ravens -2.5

Patriots vs. Ravens over/under: 44 points

Why the Patriots can cover

New England will be excited to return home after playing its first two games on the road. The Patriots lost to Miami in Week 1 before bouncing back with a 17-14 win over Pittsburgh last week. Quarterback Mac Jones completed 21 of 35 passes for 252 yards and a touchdown against the Steelers, while running back Damien Harris had 15 carries for 71 yards and a score.

Baltimore will have to recover emotionally after blowing a 21-point lead against Miami last week, so going on the road to New England will be a tough task. The Patriots have dominated this series at home, winning five of the last six meetings. Baltimore is one of the coldest teams in the NFL dating back to last season, winning just one of its last eight games.

Why the Ravens can cover

Baltimore should certainly be coming into this game with a 2-0 record, as it cruised past the Jets in Week 1 before blowing a three-touchdown lead last week. Quarterback Lamar Jackson had a huge day in the loss to the Dolphins, throwing for 318 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for another 119 yards and a score. Wide receiver Rashod Bateman and tight end Mark Andrews both went over 100 receiving yards in that game.

New England put together a strong defensive performance last week, but it came against a Pittsburgh offense that was unable to throw the ball effectively. The Patriots have only covered the spread once in their last seven games, and they have only covered three times in their last nine games as underdogs. Baltimore can control the game with its rushing attack, forcing New England to play catch up.

