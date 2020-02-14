Redskins release receiver Paul Richardson two years after signing massive five-year deal
Richardson's tenure in Washington is over after two disappointing seasons
The Washington Redskins orchestrated a couple of breakups this Valentine's Day, as they officially released four players, including wide receiver Paul Richardson.
Cornerback Josh Norman, defensive end Chris Odom and defensive back Kenny Ladler also received their release by the team.
Richardson signed a five-year, $40 million deal with the Redskins ahead of the 2018 season. He spent his first four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, and caught a career-high 44 receptions for 703 yards and six touchdowns in 2017. The Redskins brought in Richardson to be someone who could stretch the field, but it didn't work out that way.
Richardson appeared to be making progress in the Redskins' offense early in 2018, and even caught a 46-yard touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3. Unfortunately, he was shut down for the season with a shoulder injury after Week 9's loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Richardson finished his first year in Washington having caught 20 passes for 262 yards and two touchdowns.
The 27-year-old wideout was hampered by injuries in 2019 as well. He played in 10 games and caught 28 passes for 245 yards and two touchdowns before he again found himself on injured reserve due to a nagging hamstring injury. According to Garafolo, Richardson earned about $16.9 million during his two seasons in Washington, and was due $6.5 million this year. Instead, he hits the open market.
The Redskins found a diamond in the rough with wide receiver Terry McLaurin, and new head coach Ron Rivera clearly has the intention of finding a player who can serve as a threat opposite of him. Richardson, unfortunately, couldn't remain healthy enough to do so.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ravens OL suspended four games by NFL
Hurst started two games for the Ravens in 2019
-
Steelers GM on Ryan Shazier's future
Shazier continues to make strides following 2017 spine stabilization surgery
-
Ravens release safety Tony Jefferson
Baltimore has parted with the 28-year-old coming off an ACL injury
-
Odell Beckham gets Kobe Bryant tattoo
The Browns star wideout got the ink on his rib cage
-
Report: Cardinals could tag RB Drake
Drake, an in-season trade acquisition, is set to hit free agency in March
-
Two teams cut down combine attendance
While the public's interest in the combine is growing, teams are reportedly cutting down the...
-
Chiefs storm back, top 49ers in Super Bowl LIV
Kansas City won its first Super Bowl in 50 years as San Francisco struggled to maintain a late...
-
Chiefs defeat Niners in SB LIV
A Vince Lombardi Trophy is heading to Kansas City
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game