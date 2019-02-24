Rob Gronkowski may have already made up his mind about whether or not he’s going to retire

For the second-straight offseason, Rob Gronkowski is mulling over the possibility of retirement. However, unlike last year, it doesn't look like Gronk is going to string things out until April before announcing his decision.

Gronk and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, have both given every indication that a decision will likely be coming soon. After the Patriots beat the Rams in the Super Bowl on Feb. 3, Gronk said that he would ideally like to make a decision about retirement one or two weeks after the game.

"Tonight it's about celebrating with my teammates," Gronk said after New England's 13-3 win. "And that decision will be made in a week or two."

Although Gronk didn't end up publicly announcing his decision within a "week or two" after the Super Bowl, it seems that he might have already let his teammates know what he's going to do. According to Mike Giardi of the NFL Network, in the days after the Super Bowl, Gronk "told multiple teammates and associates" that he wanted to play another year so he could win another ring.

Gronkowski told multiple teammates/associates that he wanted to win another ring in the first few days following the Super Bowl. fwiw. Emotion talking? #Patriots https://t.co/ty3Lkt89ub — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) February 19, 2019

That seems to imply that Gronk's definitely leaning toward coming back, which makes sense. I mean, it's not crazy to think that Gronk, who put up some of the worst numbers of his career in 2018 while battling through multiple injuries that caused him to miss a total of three games, felt completely rejuvenated after a Super Bowl win where he caught six passes for 87 yards.

The 29-year-old even made one of the biggest plays of the game when he caught a 29-yard pass from Tom Brady in the fourth quarter that gave the Patriots the ball at the Rams' 2-yard line, leading to the only touchdown of the game for either team.

This pass!

THIS CATCH!



Brady and Gronk looking GOOD.



📺: #SBLIII on CBS pic.twitter.com/LJjHpUNVMj — NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2019

Although Gronk apparently told teammates he wants to win another ring, he still hasn't publicly announced what he's going to do. According to Rosenhaus, that decision will almost certainly be coming in the very near future.

"He's thinking it through, he's giving it a lot of thought," Rosenhaus said during an interview with ESPN on Feb. 19. "I imagine a decision will happen in the next couple of weeks."

Under that timeline, that means Gronk will likely announce his decision at some point before the start of free agency on March 13. On the other hand, he could always wait until St. Patrick's Day and inadvertently make his announcement while dressed up in a Leprechaun costume like he did last year. Let's hope he goes that route.

Although Gronk hasn't announced what he'll be doing with his future, he does seem to be enjoying his offseason. On Saturday, Gronk had courtside seats at the Carrier Dome for Duke's 75-65 win over Syracuse.

Gronk is in the Dome supporting the 🍊 pic.twitter.com/sg6kXKVywc — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) February 23, 2019

Before hitting up the game, Gronk spent some time on the ski slopes in New York with his girlfriend, Camille Kostek.

It's Gronk's world and we're all just living in it.