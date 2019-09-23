Saquon Barkley injury: Giants announce high-ankle sprain, MRI to reportedly come on Monday
The Giants are holding their breath with Saquon Barkley
Saquon Barkley suffered an ankle injury in the first half of the Giants' Week 3 battle with the Buccaneers and was been ruled out for the remainder of the game. The second-year back suffered the injury on a third-and-5 play with just under three minutes to play in the first half. Rookie quarterback Daniel Jones completed a six-yard pass to Barkley before he was wrapped up by Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards. As Edwards was trying to bring down Barkley, his right ankle bent awkwardly. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Giants diagnosed Barkley with a high ankle sprain and he will undergo an MRI (further testing) on Monday to determine the severity.
As of now, there is no timetable placed on Barkley's injury and how many games the reigning 2018 Rookie of the Year will miss.
Barkley couldn't put any weight on that ankle and required help being carried into the locker room.
Prior to the injury, Barkley rushed for 10 yards on eight carries and caught all four of his targets for 37 yards. With Barkley out of the picture, the Giants turned to Wayne Gallman in the backfield in the second half of a wild 32-31 comeback victory.
