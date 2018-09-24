Seahawks' Earl Thomas torments Cowboys with two picks, taunting as trade rumors swirl

Last season, Earl Thomas told the Cowboys to come and get him. On Sunday, as trade rumors continue to swirl, Thomas got the Cowboys.

During the Seahawks' 24-13 win over the Cowboys, Thomas picked off Dak Prescott twice, including a wacky game-clinching interception in the fourth quarter that he celebrated by bowing at the Cowboys' sideline, which drew a flag for taunting.

It was worth it:

After the game, Thomas explained that he thought Sunday could've been his last game with the Seahawks because of the "chatter."

Earl Thomas said he thought this could be his last game as a Seahawk. Said he'd heard "chatter" and had people asking him about it. "I don't know if it was but I had a damn good time and I'll go out like that if I have to." — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) September 24, 2018 Earl Thomas on his bow to Cowboys sideline: “I felt like that was just in the moment and if they was going to trade for me and extend me, they should have did it.” — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) September 24, 2018

In addition to his two picks, Thomas also registered a team-high seven tackles and two passes defended, leading the Seahawks' defense to a dominant performance against an inept-looking Cowboys offense. In doing so, Thomas provided yet another reminder that he's the Seahawks' most important defensive player, a transcendent talent that they likely won't be able to replace if they do decide to move on from him -- during or after the season.

Trade rumors have swirled ever since Thomas went up to Cowboys coach Jason Garrett last December and told him that they should come and get him. Thomas would later clarify that he didn't mean for the Cowboys to acquire him immediately, but that he wants to play for the Cowboys whenever his time in Seattle comes to a close. The Cowboys' obvious need for an impact player in the secondary has made Dallas a logical landing spot for Thomas, who is playing out the final year of his contract in Seattle.

During the draft, the Cowboys reportedly made an offer for Thomas, who proceeded to enter a holdout that lasted the entire summer. Thomas reported to the team before the season, but he noted at the time that "the disrespect is well noted and will not be forgotten." On Sunday, before the Cowboys-Seahawks game, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Cowboys, who offered the Seahawks a second-round pick before the season, want to re-open trade talks with the Seahawks.

It probably would've worked out better if they had traded for Thomas before Sunday's game, but there's no doubt that Thomas would provide the Cowboys' secondary with the boost it needs. It's not, however, clear if Thomas would be enough to turn the Cowboys, now 1-2, into a playoff-caliber team.

Furthermore, the Seahawks might want to reconsider their stance on Thomas' contract, because he might be worth another investment. The Seahawks spent the offseason saying goodbye to long-time stars like Richard Sherman, Michael Bennett, Cliff Avril, and Kam Chancellor. The Seahawks have said they're resetting, not rebuilding, but trading away Thomas in his prime would signal the exact opposite.

Adding to the drama is the report from ESPN's Chris Mortensen, which revealed that the Seahawks might hit Thomas with a significant fine after he missed practice twice in the lead up to Sunday's game. Mortensen added that the Chiefs could also be in play for Thomas as the trade deadline nears.