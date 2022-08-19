Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock has been out due to COVID-19, and according to head coach Pete Carroll, the virus has hit him pretty hard. Carroll did not give too many details, but did provide an update on Lock's status.

Following the Seahawk's 27-11 loss to the Chicago Bears, Carroll told reporters Lock is "really sick. He was sick. ... I think it was this morning. It hit him pretty hard."

Lock was slated to start on Thursday night, but was inactive due to the COVID-19 diagnosis. If he bounces back by Sunday, he'll be eligible to play against the Dallas Cowboys in the Seahawks' last preseason game.

Whether we will get another update is still a question, and Carroll admits he does not always give reporters all the information.

"I postponed the thought of that," Carroll said. "And we had a long week here, we'll figure it out. I don't know exactly how to do that yet, 'cause I don't have to. So, I'll let you know. I might let you know. I'm not very good at letting you guys know that stuff."

This offseason, the Seahawks have had a quarterback competition going between Lock and Geno Smith after Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos in March. Smith, meanwhile, suffered a knee bruise against the Bears and sat out the second half with an ice wrap.