The Seattle Seahawks lost their second preseason game of the 2022 season to the Chicago Bears, 27-11, on Thursday night. One storyline of the night had to do with the quarterback battle as Geno Smith again started with Drew Lock sidelined due to COVID-19. This was supposed to be the night Smith separated himself, but that did not happen.

Smith again played the entire first half, completing 10 of 18 passes for 112 yards. Overall, it was an up-and-down performance that was not all his fault. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said before the game that Smith would play into the third quarter. However, the quarterback came out of the locker room after halftime with his right knee wrapped with ice, and Jacob Eason instead took over.

After the game, Carroll said Smith suffered a knee bruise, though added he could have played in the second half if needed. It will be interesting to see how Smith's practice status is affected next week -- especially with Lock "very sick" with the coronavirus.

Smith hit a couple of receivers for big gains against Chicago, but also missed on some throws he should have completed. It didn't help that Seattle's offense continually shot itself in the foot once it crossed midfield with penalties. Smith also once tripped over his running back coming off of play action, which resulted in a big loss of yards.

While Smith wasn't able to claim the job for good on Thursday, Carroll has maintained he's leading the competition. It would shock no one if Smith was named the starter soon.

"Geno's still the No. 1 guy. He's holding onto his spot at this point," Carroll said earlier this week. "I really like what Drew has shown us. You look at his passer rating and some of the stuff he did [against Pittsburgh]. He did a great job. Both of our guys can play. That's what we do know. They both can play."