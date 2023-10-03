Kenny Pickett isn't the only Steelers starter who is slated to miss Pittsburgh's upcoming game against the Baltimore Ravens. Tight end Pat Freiermuth is expected to be out 2-3 weeks after sustaining a hamstring injury during Sunday's 30-6 loss to the Texans, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Per the report, Freiermuth may only miss one game, as the Steelers have a bye week following Sunday's game against Baltimore. The Steelers will then travel to Los Angeles to face the Rams in Week 7.

A third-year veteran, Freiermuth has just eight catches on 13 targets this season. He does have two touchdowns, however, including his game-winning score in Pittsburgh's Week 3 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Freiermuth is actually responsible for half of the Steelers' offensive touchdowns this season.

With Freiermuth out, second-year veteran Connor Heyward and rookie Darnell Washington will likely see increased roles within the offense. Heyward and Washington have caught just three passes between them through four games.

Along with Freiermuth, Pittsburgh is also dealing with injuries to Pickett, offensive linemen Dan Moore Jr. and James Daniels and punter Pressley Harvin III. Regarding Pickett, the Steelers' starting quarterback is reportedly dealing with a bone bruise that may keep him out of Sunday's home game against Baltimore. Veteran Mitch Trubisky would start if Pickett can't go. Trubisky threw for 276 yards with a touchdown and three picks in Pittsburgh's 16-14 loss to Baltimore last season.

The Steelers' offense has been under intense scrutiny this season. Through four games, the Steelers' offense currently ranks 25th in the NFL in scoring and passing, 29th in rushing, 22nd on third-down efficiency and 28th in the red zone.