Super Bowl 2018: Patriots' Kenny Britt has two words for the winless Browns

Kenny Britt must be living right. He began the season in Cleveland and after three months of losing, and a little sulking, he was released. And while that may seem like its own form of salvation, things got better for Britt when he signed with the Patriots a few days later.

And now, six weeks later, and a month after the Browns put the finishing touches on an 0-16 season, Britt is in the Super Bowl.

"Look at me," he said this week to reporters while decked out in his Patriots jersey.

"I'm pretty sure everybody else would (consider me lucky),'' he continued, via Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot. "My wife does. I'm glad to get the opportunity to be in a place where I'm well-respected and the guys are glad for me to be here.''

Not surprisingly, Britt isn't interested in reflecting on his time with the Browns, which lasted less than a year (last March he signed a four-year, $32.5 million deal with $10.5 million guaranteed) and included just 18 receptions for 233 yards and two touchdowns along with five dropped passes.

"To tell you the truth, I really don't think about those times when I was Cleveland,'' he said. "Too busy getting ready for games. We're still playing."

But not too busy to take a few shots at his former club. When asked if he was surprised the Browns didn't win once in 2017, Britt said, "No."

As for his relationship with Browns coach Hue Jackson, who made Britt inactive for several games after violating a team rule, the wide receiver said this: "Dilly dilly. That's my response. That's all I have for [Jackson]."

One of new Browns general manager John Dorsey's first decisions in his new job was jettisoning Britt.

"I have no problem making that decision,'' Dorsey told WKNR 850 in December. "From a cultural standpoint I don't think he fits in the prototypical character point of what I'm looking for in terms of a leader. He did not live up to his expectations as a player. (He) may have a higher opinion of himself than I have of him as a player, so I thought [waiving him] was easy.''

The Patriots felt differently and Britt has closed that chapter of his career.

"Whatever's happening over there [in Cleveland] is happening over there,'' he continued. "I'm just glad that I'm not part of it anymore. It's as simple as that. So I'm here. I'm a Patriot. I don't look at the dog days." Britt appeared in three regular-season games with the Patriots and has two catches for 23 yards. He's been inactive in both of their postseason games. But in his mind, watching one of the NFL's best teams is better than playing for its worst.