While he had already said he was coming back for the 2021 season, Tom Brady reaffirmed his plans after winning his seventh Super Bowl ring and fifth Super Bowl MVP.

Brady, who threw three touchdowns in Tampa Bay's 31-9 win, was asked on the podium whether or not he would be back for his 22nd season.

"We're coming back," Brady replied. "Yeah, we're coming back."

Not to be outdone, Bucs coach Bruce Arians is coming back as well. "Hell no, I ain't going anywhere," the Bucs' second-year coach said. "I'm coming back for two."

In his 10th Super Bowl, Brady fired two touchdown passes to Rob Gronkowski, as the duo broke Joe Montana and Jerry Rice's postseason record for touchdown connections. His third touchdown went to Antonio Brown, whose career was on life support before Brady convinced the Buccaneers to sign him.

After 20 seasons in New England, Brady won a Super Bowl during his first season in Tampa Bay. Next year, Brady will look to join Terry Bradshaw as the only quarterbacks to win back-to-back Super Bowls twice. Brady's Patriots went back-to-back in 2003-04. That Patriots team is the last one to successfully defend its title. The 2014 Seahawks, 2017 Patriots and 2020 Chiefs made it back to the Super Bowl but came up on the losing end.

Brady will also try to become the only quarterback to win multiple Super Bowls with two different franchises. Not bad for the 199th overall pick in the 2020 draft.