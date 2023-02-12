Andy Reid will try to become the fourth head coach in NFL history with 200 regular-season wins and multiple championships when his Kansas City Chiefs meet the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday. Reid, who has notched 247 victories and won the Vince Lombardi Trophy in 2019, hopes to join Don Shula, Bill Belichick and Tom Landry in that exclusive club when he leads Kansas City (16-3) to battle against his former team in the 2023 Super Bowl. Meanwhile, Nick Sirianni is looking to win the title in his second season at the helm with Philadelphia (16-3) and exact revenge on Reid, who did not retain him as wide receivers coach after joining the Chiefs in 2013.

When is the Super Bowl? The 2023 Super Bowl start time is 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Eagles are 1.5-point favorites and the over/under for total points scored is 51 in the latest 2023 Super Bowl odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Before locking in any 2023 Super Bowl picks of your own for Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 57, make sure you check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's resident Chiefs expert, Larry Hartstein.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. He entered the 2022 NFL season 427-344 all-time on NFL side picks (plus $3,764 for $100 players), including 394-330 against the spread. Hartstein went 68-50 ATS and 8-3 on money-line plays last season for a profit of $1,552.

What's more, Hartstein also is 26-16 on his last 42 against-the-spread picks involving the Kansas City Chiefs, meaning he's uniquely qualified to make this pick. Anyone who has consistently followed him has seen massive returns.

Now, Hartstein has zeroed in on Super Bowl 57 from every angle and revealed his expert NFL picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine to see his Super Bowl 57 picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting trends for Chiefs vs. Eagles:

Chiefs vs. Eagles point spread: Eagles -1.5

Chiefs vs. Eagles over/under: 51 points

Chiefs vs. Eagles money line: Eagles -125, Chiefs +105

KC: Chiefs are 4-0 this season against NFC opponents

PHI: Eagles are 7-2 against the spread in their past nine playoff games

Chiefs vs. Eagles picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why the Eagles can cover

Even though the job in the NFC Championship Game was made easier by injuries to both of San Francisco's quarterbacks, no team has been as dominant during the 2023 NFL playoffs as Philadelphia. The Eagles' defense held the Giants to just 227 yards of offense in the divisional round and a 49ers offense that still had Christian McCaffrey to 164 yards. The task will be tougher against Kansas City, but since Week 13, only three opponents have gone over 300 yards of offense against Philadelphia.

Philadelphia's defense forced a turnover in all but two games this season and finished with three against the 49ers. For as good as the Chiefs are, they aren't immune to turning the ball over, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes is still likely to be uncomfortable from the high ankle sprained he suffered in the divisional round against Jacksonville. The model predicts that Philadelphia's defense will tally at least three sacks and recover a fumble, giving them a legitimate chance to win on Super Bowl Sunday 2023. See which team to pick here.

Why the Chiefs can cover

While Philadelphia ranked second in total defense (301.5 yards) and was first against the pass (179.8) during the regular season, Kansas City was the league's top offensive team. The Chiefs finished first in total offense (413.6 yards) and passing offense (297.8) while also averaging a league-best 29.2 points per contest. The team had the most passing touchdowns in 2022 with 41, all by Patrick Mahomes, who led the NFL in that category as well as passing yards (career-high 5,250).

The Eagles will pay close attention to tight end Travis Kelce, who has been Mahomes' top target in the 2023 NFL playoffs (21 catches, 176 yards, 3 TDs) after finishing in the top eight during the regular season in receptions (third, 110), yards (eighth, 1,338) and touchdown catches (second, 12). That could mean big things for wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who has hauled in a scoring pass in each of the Chiefs' first two playoff games and finished with 116 yards on six catches against Cincinnati in the AFC Championship Game. Kansas City also may get Jerick McKinnon more involved, as the running back has just two receptions for 17 yards this postseason after making 56 catches for 512 yards and nine TDs in 2022. See which team to pick here.

How to make Super Bowl 57 picks

Now, Hartstein has broken down Chiefs vs. Eagles in Super Bowl 57 from every angle. We can tell you that he's leaning Under the point total, but his much stronger play is on the spread. He's found a critical X-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back on Super Bowl Sunday 2023. You can find out what it is and see the rest of Hartstein's Super Bowl picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 57? And what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Eagles vs. Chiefs spread you should jump on Sunday, all from the expert who is 26-16 on against-the-spread picks involving the Chiefs, and find out.