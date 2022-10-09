The Miami Dolphins are now down another quarterback. Teddy Bridgewater has been ruled out of Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the New York Jets.The Dolphins say he suffered an elbow injury, and he was also being evaluated for a head injury and that, according to the NFL Network, is why he was downgraded from questionable to out.

He passed the tests administered by league officials, but due to the new adjustments made to the protocol and based on what the spotter saw, he was ruled out. The NFL and NFLPA made a modification to the concussion protocol on Saturday.

On the first offensive play of the day for the Dolphins, New York rookie first-rounder Sauce Gardner blitzed and hit the veteran quarterback as he was throwing a pass from his own end zone. On top of Bridgewater getting injured on the play, the ball fell incomplete without getting back to the line of scrimmage and officials called him for intentional grounding, which resulted in a safety.

Bridgewater then went into the blue medical tent on the sidelined and eventually departed to the locker room. The 29-year-old was starting in place of Tua Tagovailoa, who has been recovering from a concussion along with back and ankle injuries.

With Bridgewater on the shelf, rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson is in at quarterback. The seventh-round pick out of Kansas State did put together an impressive preseason and led all quarterbacks during the exhibition season with a 138.5 passer rating. Through three drives Sunday, Thompson completed 6 of 9 attempts for 27 yards. He was intercepted by Sauce Gardner in the second quarter.