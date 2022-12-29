The Dallas Cowboys have been checking out their options for reinforcements at wide receiver, but they will not get any from the legendary Terrell Owens.

Despite reports that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had been in contact with Owens about a possible return, the two sides could not come to an agreement. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, Owens wanted more money from the team, and the contract talks fell apart.

Owens' agent, Gregory D.L. Daniel, recently spoke to Sports Illustrated about the receiver's potential return. Daniel said that that Owens and Jones had been in "constant communication" about a deal.

"We've been in constant communication with Jerry Jones' office over the last few days about the possibility of him returning to the Cowboys," Daniel said. "Terrell is ready to contribute and play any role, big or small. He's in outstanding shape. He looks no different than he did years ago. I watched him running routes full-speed with DeSean and he looked great. He didn't drop a pass.

"He most recently ran a 4.5 40-yard dash, which was his warm-up. He's a legend. We want to make history and see him break these records. If anybody can do it, it's him. His three Ds are desire, dedication and discipline. He embodies that every day, even running hills at 3 a.m. on Christmas morning."

Owens has been actively pursuing a return to the NFL lately. After San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel went down with an injury earlier this season, Owens said he reached out to CEO Jed York about getting a deal done.

If Owens were to make an NFL comeback, he would be the oldest player ever to play in the league at 49-years-old. Already in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Owens totaled 1,078 receptions, 15,934 yards and 153 touchdowns throughout his career.

In three seasons with the Cowboys, Owens caught 235 passes for 3,587 yards, and 38 touchdowns.