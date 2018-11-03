This Patriots defender in his 30s, not Tyreek Hill, has been the NFL's fastest ball carrier this season

Tyreek Hill has 4.24 40-yard dash speed and is a threat to score every time he touches the football. It should come as no surprise that he's considered one of the NFL's fastest players. In fact, until last week, he was the NFL's fastest player, reaching a top speed of 21.95 mph on this 58-yard touchdown sprint against the Chargers in Week 1:

But according to NFL's Next Gen Stats, 24-year-old Hill has been knocked out of the top spot by ... 31-year-old Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty, who last Monday night reached a top speed of 22.05 mph on this 84-yard pick-six courtesy of the Bills' Derek Anderson.

🗣 HOUSE CALL 🗣



Devin McCourty takes an INT back 85 YARDS! #NEvsBUF



📺: ESPN #GoPats pic.twitter.com/cO8BbMW4OA — NFL (@NFL) October 30, 2018

We're not completely shocked by this development because several weeks before, McCourty's twin brother, Jason, almost tracked down Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt; Jason, also a Patriots defensive back, looked like he was shot out of a cannon while Hunt looked like he was running in mud:

6️⃣7️⃣ yard touchdown pass! 🚀🚀



Patrick Mahomes ➡️ Kareem Hunt pic.twitter.com/cSMyudDwKr — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 15, 2018

Devin McCourty ran 4.38 40 time at the NFL combine in 2010. The year before, Jason, who wasn't invited to the combine, was timed at 4.32 at his Rutgers pro day.

In case you're wondering, Leonard Fournette, who's listed at 6-foot, 228 pounds, was the NFL's fastest player in 2017, equaling McCourty's time of 22.05 mph. Hill ranked fifth at 21.64 mph. Of the 20 fastest times this season, Hill's name shows up three times. Derrick Henry, who is 6-3, 247, might be the most surprising addition; he ranks ninth after hitting 21.46 mph on a 62-yard touchdown run that was nullified because of a penalty.