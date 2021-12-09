The Pittsburgh Steelers overcame their early-season struggles, posting a four-game winning streak after having lost three in a row. But they followed with a tie against the struggling Lions at home and a pair of defeats. The winless streak would have been extended to four games last Sunday if not for a failed two-point attempt by Baltimore in the final seconds of their 20-19 triumph. The Steelers (6-5-1) will try to build off their good fortune and begin another run of success when they visit the Minnesota Vikings (5-7) on Thursday Night Football.

Kickoff from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET. Minnesota is a three-point favorite in the latest Vikings vs. Steelers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 43.5. Before locking in any Steelers vs. Vikings picks or NFL predictions, make sure you see what SportsLine expert R.J. White has to say.

White, a CBS Sports fantasy and gambling editor, ended the 2020 season on an 80-59 run on all NFL picks, returning more than $1,400 during that span. It's no surprise, as White has cashed huge twice in the world's most prestigious football handicapping competition, the Las Vegas SuperContest.

In addition, White has gone an amazing 38-19-3 on his last 60 picks involving Minnesota, returning over $1,600. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, White has broken down Vikings vs. Steelers from every angle and just locked in his against the spread pick and Thursday Night Football predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see White's Vikings vs. Steelers expert picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Steelers vs. Vikings:

Vikings vs. Steelers spread: Minnesota -3

Vikings vs. Steelers over-under: 43.5 points

Vikings vs. Steelers money line: Minnesota -170, Pittsburgh +145

MIN: Vikings are 1-9 against the spread in their last 10 games as favorites

PIT: Steelers are 13-5 ATS in their last 18 contests as road underdogs



Why the Vikings can cover

Minnesota has had no trouble putting points on the board lately, producing at least 26 in its last five games. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has played a large role, throwing at least two touchdown passes in every contest during that stretch. The 33-year-old is tied for fifth in the NFL with 25 TD tosses this season and has been intercepted only three times.

Cousins also ranks sixth with 3,353 passing yards, helping make the Vikings' aerial attack the seventh-best in the NFL (271.7 yards). Adam Thielen, who leads the team with 10 scoring catches, is out on Thursday due to a high-ankle sprain, but Justin Jefferson still provides Cousins with a dangerous option. The 22-year-old is second in the league with 1,209 receiving yards and tied for eighth with seven TD receptions after setting a career-high with 182 yards and one touchdown against Detroit.

Why the Steelers can cover

One of the biggest positives Pittsburgh took from Sunday's victory was the play of its defense. The Steelers kept the Ravens under 20 points after allowing 41 in each of their previous two contests and registered seven sacks, including a career-high 3.5 by T.J. Watt. Pittsburgh, which led the NFL with 56 sacks last season, ranks first again with 37 through 12 games.

With Sunday's performance, Watt raised his league-leading total to a career-best 16 sacks and registered his fourth consecutive season with at least 13. The 27-year-old linebacker joined Hall-of-Fame defensive end Reggie White (1985-88, 1990-93) as the only players to accomplish the feat since the sack became an official statistic in 1982. Defensive tackle Chris Wormley notched 2.5 sacks in the win over Baltimore to double his season total after recording a total of 3.5 in 52 games over his first four NFL campaigns.

How to make Vikings vs. Steelers picks

For Thursday Night Football, White is leaning Over on the point total, but he also says a critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's sharing what it is and which side of the Steelers vs. Vikings spread to back only at SportsLine.

So who wins Steelers vs. Vikings on Thursday Night Football? And what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Steelers vs. Vikings spread you should jump on, all from the NFL expert who's an amazing 38-19-3 on picks involving Minnesota, and find out.