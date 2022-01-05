The king is back. Tennessee Titans star running back Derrick Henry is ready to be activated from injured reserve and set to return for Tennessee's playoff push. According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, Henry is expected to return to the practice field Wednesday. The All-Pro back could potentially suit up for the regular-season finale against the Houston Texans on Sunday, but Russini said it's not likely.

Henry led the league in rushing in each of the past two seasons, and was on track to do so again in 2021 before his injury. On Halloween, Henry suffered a broken bone in his foot -- an issue that was thought to be potentially season-ending. However, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported earlier this week that Henry was making solid progress in rehab after his November surgery and nearing a return.

Despite missing the last eight games, Henry still ranks sixth in both rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. It remains to be seen how Henry will fare on his recently repaired foot, but the Titans have never shied away from the fact that they want to pound the rock. If Henry looks like the same back that carried the Titans to an AFC South crown last year, then he could be in line for quite the workload. Back in 2019, Henry took Tennessee to the AFC Championship game by rushing for 182 yards against the New England Patriots in the wild-card round and 195 yards against the Baltimore Ravens in the divisional round.

Even without Henry and multiple injuries at virtually every position, the Titans are a win over the Texans away from nabbing the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye in the AFC. With Henry returning for the postseason, this team could be a serious contender to win it all.