The Tennessee Titans put their five-game winning streak on the line when they take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a key Week 9 matchup on Sunday Night Football at Arrowhead Stadium. The Titans (5-2) have not lost since being blown out 41-7 by the Bills in Week 2. The five-game winning streak is tied for the second longest in the league, behind only the Eagles (8-0). Meanwhile, the Chiefs (5-2) have won three of their last four contests. They are coming off a 44-23 victory over the 49ers.

Kickoff is 8:20 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a 13.5-point favorite in the latest Titans vs. Chiefs odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Chiefs vs. Titans:

Titans vs. Chiefs spread: Kansas City -13.5

Titans vs. Chiefs over/under: 45.5 points

Titans vs. Chiefs money line: Kansas City -800, Tennessee +550

KC: QB Patrick Mahomes leads the league in passing touchdowns (20)

TEN: RB Derrick Henry leads the NFL in rushing yards per game (107.9)

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City has one of the best offenses in the league. The Chiefs lead the NFL in scoring offense (31.9 points per game) and rank second in both total offense (403.3 yards per game) and passing offense (296.0). In their last game, the Chiefs set season-highs in both points (44) and total offense (529 yards).

In addition, coach Andy Reid's teams have been incredible after bye weeks. In 14 seasons with the Eagles and nine previous seasons with Kansas City, his teams are 20-3 coming off the bye week. That includes a 7-2 record with the Chiefs.

Why the Titans can cover

Running back Derrick Henry has a history of success against Kansas City. The 6-foot-3, 247-pound Henry has averaged 111.4 rushing yards per game and 5.4 yards per carry against the Chiefs. He has run for more than 150 yards in two of his five games against Kansas City.

In addition, Tennessee faces a Chiefs defense that will not have one of its top players in Frank Clark. A three-time Pro Bowler, Clark will miss the next two games after being suspended for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. He ranks third on the Chiefs in sacks (three) and had been coming off his most productive game of the season, a 1.5-sack effort against the 49ers.

