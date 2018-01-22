Tom Brady gives new details on hand injury, says stitches will be out by Super Bowl

Not even a dozen stitches in his right hand could keep Tom Brady from leading a fourth quarter comeback against the Jaguars on Sunday.

Although Patriots players almost never talk about their injuries, Brady made an exception on Monday. During his weekly radio interview with WEEI in Boston, Brady confirmed that he played in the AFC Championship game with 12 stitches and he also offered a few more details about what exactly happened last Wednesday, when he suffered a hand injury that nearly derailed the Patriots' season.

Although several reports suggested that Brady had cut his hand open on Rex Burkhead's helmet, it turns out that's not actually what happened. The way Brady explains it, he didn't cut his hand on anything, his thumb just got mangled during a handoff attempt with Burkhead.

"We ran into each other and my thumb just got bent back," Brady said. "It wasn't his helmet or anything. Just kind of got bent back. That is why I felt it was a lot worse. The doctors went in and checked it out and we did things just to kind of check on everything and fortunately, there wasn't any damage that normally comes associated with that. I think we were very lucky."

In the first 48 hours after the injury, Brady's hand was in such bad shape that he had no idea if he was going to be able to play against the Jaguars.

"I wasn't sure, I really wasn't," Brady said. "Wednesday, it happened, and Wednesday night I definitely wasn't sure, but it was just a crazy injury in practice. It didn't look good there for a little bit, but fortunately, Thursday, I didn't practice, I took some time off. Friday, did just a little bit and things kind of felt a lot better on Saturday and [Sunday] I was just able to kind of do what I needed to do."

After getting 12 stitches put in his hand, Brady said he started stressing out over the situation.

"It was pretty stressful. I was stressed out," Brady said. "You drive home and you have all these stitches in this place. You're driving home and I saw my wife [Gisele] and she said, 'What happened?!' and I said, 'I know, it was just an accident in practice.' She said, 'What is going to happen?' I said, 'I don't know. We'll see how it goes.'"

Here's what Brady's hand looked like on Sunday.

The glove was off Tom Brady's right hand after he spoke to the media postgame. pic.twitter.com/cV7Dn8fKXV — ESPN (@espn) January 22, 2018

Even with 12 stitches in his hand, Brady was still able to lead the Patriots to a comeback win over the Jaguars on Sunday. Thanks to the 24-20 victory, Brady is now headed to the Super Bowl for the eighth time in his career.

The good news for Patriots fans is that Brady should be close to 100 percent by the time Super Bowl LII rolls around. The biggest thing for Brady is getting the stitches removed, and that's supposed to happen at some point over the next few days.

"I think hopefully sometime this week and at that point, again, I was fortunate not to tear any ligaments or anything like that," Brady said. "There [were] no broken bones. That was obviously the best news I could ever hear based on what you think it could be and we found out that it wasn't."

Brady will now have roughly two weeks to heal before the Patriots play the Eagles in Minneapolis on Feb. 4. Brady's mom is actually from Minnesota and he said this week that he used to milk cows as a kid when he would visit his grandparents there. You can read more about Brady's adventures as a child in Minnesota by clicking here.