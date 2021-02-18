Carson Wentz is headed to Indianapolis. On Thursday, the quarterback was traded from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Indianapolis Colts for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that could turn into a first, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported.

The conditions of the 2022 pick becoming a first rounder are that Wentz must reach 75% of the offensive snaps this season or play 70% of the offensive snaps while the Colts make the playoffs. The Colts made the playoffs last year with Philip Rivers leading the offense.

On the other end of the deal, the quarterback situation in Philadelphia has not been without drama. With the Wentz deal, the clear expectation is that Jalen Hurts will be QB1. Wentz leaves behind some mixed reviews in Philly, When the team won the Super Bowl in 2018 over the New England Patriots, it was Nick Foles who ultimately lead them to the promised land -- not Wentz, who was injured earlier in that season.

To say Wentz has struggled since then would be an understatement, and all the while he's had a major price tag attached to his name. He went 3-8-1 in 2020 and seemed to find himself on the turf often, getting sacked frequently.

When the news hit that Wentz would be traded to the Colts, fans and players on Twitter were quick to react. Some Eagles fans were happy to get rid of him, while others took the time to thank him for the Super Bowl win.

