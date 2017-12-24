Vikings still haven't engaged in extension talks with Case Keenum

The Vikings have made no attempts to extend the contract of quarterback Case Keenum despite his excellent season, and despite them having no passers signed for 2018.

Sources said they have not extended any offers to Keenum and, given his great season and impending free agency, Keenum's camp has not made any inquiries, either. Several rival executives said they believe it might take a transition or franchise tag to keep Keenum from hitting the open market, as even a bridge contract of 2-3 years would likely have to be worth more than the $18 million per year Brock Osweiler and Mike Glennon recently commanded. A strong showing in the playoffs would obviously boost Keenum's worth even further.

The price for mid-level (or worse) quarterback has soared in recent years with teams like the Broncos, Texans and Bears getting in bidding wars for totally unproven quarterbacks, and with the Browns recently paying in essence $16 million to acquire a second-round pick and cut Osweiler, Keenum is sitting in a strong position.

Previously a journeyman, Keenum has soared in offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur's system this season (Shurmur could end up taking Keenum with him as a head coach elsewhere next season), making big plays and doing much more than merely managing the game. While he is somewhat limited physically, Keenum has the attributes to shine in a West Coast offense.

The Vikings face crucial decisions shortly after the season with backup Teddy Bridgewater (on whom they remain bullish) working his way back from career-threatening knee surgery and Sam Bradford injured long-term again and likely headed elsewhere on a prove-it deal in free agency.