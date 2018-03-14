Watch Joe Thomas amazingly name all the Browns starting quarterbacks he played with

If there's one thing that we can all agree on when it comes to Joe Thomas, it's that the Browns were basically a trainwreck during his entire career in Cleveland. Thomas, who announced his retirement on Wednesday, watched the Browns go 48-128 during his time Cleveland.

During his 11 seasons with the team, the Browns never made the playoffs, finishing with a winning record just once. Most depressingly, Thomas never got to experience the thrill of an opening week win.

My favorite Joe Thomas stat: he never started a season 1-0. — Paul Hembekides (@PaulHembo) March 14, 2018

Think about that for a second: Thomas played for 11 years and the Browns went 0-11 in Week 1 during that span.

If that's not enough to make you feel sorry for Thomas, maybe this will do it: The Browns' left tackle had to block for 20 different starting quarterbacks during his time in Cleveland. That means the Browns basically went through two quarterbacks per year during Thomas's time with the team.

Let's be real: no one deserves retirement more than Thomas. As crazy as it is that Thomas played with 20 quarterbacks over the past 11 seasons, the crazier part is that he can actually name them all. Before the 2017 season started, Thomas sat down with ESPN and was asked to name every starting quarterback that he's played with ... and he did it.

If you want to play along at home, take out piece of paper and try and name every Browns starting quarterback since 2007. It's not that easy, unless you're Thomas, who apparently has a photographic memory.

Let's check out the surefire Hall of Famer showing of his Hall of Fame memory. Note: The tweet below says 18 starting quarterbacks because that was the number before the 2017 season started. DeShone Kizer and Kevin Hogan have since been added to the list.

Can you name all the QBs who have started for the Browns over the last decade? Joe Thomas, the guy who’s protected all 18, gave it a shot. pic.twitter.com/7dlnHxezlt — E:60 (@E60) August 17, 2017

If you're scoring at home, here's how Thomas listed them: Derek Anderson, Charlie Frye, Senaca Wallace, Colt McCoy, Brady Quinn, Jake Delhomme, Ken Dorsey, Brian Hoyer, Bruce Gradkowski, Johnny Manziel, Thad Lewis, Brandon Weeden, Cody Kessler, Jason Campbell, Josh McCown, Robert Griffin, Connor Shaw and Austin Davis.

It looks like he tried to go in order starting in 2007, but at some point, he gave up and just started listing names. Although Thomas played with other quarterbacks, including Charlie Whitehurst and Josh Johnson, he was only asked to list the starting quarterbacks.

Although Thomas toiled away with the Browns for his entire career, his work never went unnoticed. After he announced his retirement, he got a shoutout from another Cleveland legend: LeBron James.

Helleva career @joethomas73!!! Next stop Canton for you brother!! 🧥 https://t.co/QtoT0DKUwP — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 14, 2018

Anyway, after playing with 20 different quarterbacks, maybe Thomas will let one of them give his induction speech when he's inevitably inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.