Week 10 NFL Rookie Power Rankings: Kyler Murray, Josh Jacobs lead Offensive Rookie of the Year race

Several NFL teams have found valuable contributors to their team in the 2019 NFL Draft. A few teams might have even found their franchise quarterbacks. There is nothing comparable to the production of a talented player on a rookie contract. Five prospects have separated themselves as being the most valuable to their respective teams and they -- along with ten others -- are listed below.

CBS Sports examines how the rookie class fared over the weekend to compile these weekly updated cumulative rankings.

A wild Week 9 is in the books and there's a lot to go over. Fortunately, Will Brinson, John Breech, Ryan Wilson and Sean Wagner-McGough are here to break everything down on the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast. Listen to the full show below and be sure to subscribe right here to get daily NFL news fired into your eardrums.

Week 10 Rookie Rankings 1 Nick Bosa San Francisco 49ers DE Increased attention on Bosa has freed up his teammates to make plays. Bosa recorded just one tackle in the team's Thursday Night Football win over the the Cardinals. Stats: 7 games -- 21 tackles, seven sacks, a forced fumble and an interception 2 Josh Jacobs Oakland Raiders RB Jacobs finished Sunday's win over the Lions with 28 carries for 120 yards and two touchdowns. He has been a consistent performer for Jon Gruden's squad. Stats: 8 games -- 152 carries for 740 yards, 6 TDs, 11 catches for 102 yards 3 Devin Bush Pittsburgh Steelers LB Bush had seven tackles, including a tackle for a loss, and a pass deflection in Sunday's win over the Colts. The defense has played much better with the additions of Minkah Fitzpatrick and the rookie. Stats: 78 games -- 66 tackles, a sack, two interceptions, four pass deflections 4 Josh Allen Jacksonville Jaguars DE Allen was so close to a few sacks in Sunday's loss to the Texans but Deshaun Watson is a wizard with the football. He settled for two tackles and a quarterback hit. Stats: 9 games -- 25 tackles, seven sacks and two forced fumbles 5 Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals QB Murray has thrown for five touchdowns and zero interceptions over his past five games. Sunday's loss to the 49ers was another solid performance. Stats: 9 games -- 203 of 316 passes completed for 2,229 yards, nine touchdowns, four touchdowns; 56 carries for 313 yards, two touchdowns 6 Erik McCoy New Orleans Saints C McCoy and the Saints were off this week but that is not something for which he can not be penalized. The rookie's play has been consistent this season. 7 D.K. Metcalf Seattle Seahawks WR Metcalf has had at least three receptions in each of the past four games, including a big performance in Sunday's overtime win over the Buccaneers. The receiver had six receptions for 123 yards and a touchdown. Stats: 29 receptions for 525 yards, five touchdowns 8 Terry McLaurin Washington Redskins WR McLaurin has not been very effective in the past three games but his numbers compare well to the others. Stats: 32 receptions for 497 yards, five touchdowns 9 Gardner Minshew Jacksonville Jaguars QB Three of Minshew's four worst performances of the season have come in the past four weeks. In a London loss to the Texans, he completed 27 of 47 passes for 309 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions. Stats: 188 of 307 passes completed for 2,285 yards, 13 touchdowns, four interceptions; 42 carries for 235 yards 10 Preston Williams Miami Dolphins WR Williams had five receptions for 72 yards and two touchdowns in Miami's first win of the season. The rookie suffered a season-ending torn ACL in this contest, however. He has arguably been more productive than any other rookie receiver this season. Stats: 32 receptions for 428 yards, three touchdowns 11 Elgton Jenkins Green Bay Packers G The Packers laid an egg on the field this weekend but Jenkins has been a valuable member of that offensive line. 12 Brian Burns Carolina Panthers LB Burns has been active but not recorded any stats for about a month so, for that reason, he is sliding a bit. It is a peculiar twist for a player that proved to be one of the most effective young pass rushers in the league. Stats: 15 tackles, 4.5 sacks, a forced fumble 13 Dalton Risner Denver Broncos G The Broncos achieved victory over the Browns this weekend. The run game had some success and new starter Brandon Allen had time in the pocket to deliver the football. 14 A.J. Brown Tennessee Titans WR Brown had four receptions for 81 yards in a loss to the Panthers. He has been fairly inconsistent this season but the potential is evident. Stats: 26 receptions for 429 yards, three touchdowns 15 Dexter Lawrence New York Giants DT Lawrence's role is to fill space and occupy blocks. He does that well in New York. His stats are not going to blow anyone away but those do not translate to the effectiveness of his play. Stats: 24 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble



























































