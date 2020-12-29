1 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB

Sunday was not Justin Herbert's most impressive game but the Chargers will happily take 250 passing yards and zero turnovers in a victory from their rookie quarterback. He broke Baker Mayfield's record for most passing touchdowns by a rookie.

2 Justin Jefferson Minnesota Vikings WR

Short of a 300 yard receiving game in Week 17, Justin Jefferson will not set the mark for most receiving yards by a rookie but he can still surpass Randy Moss' franchise record with 46 yards.

3 Tristan Wirfs Tampa Bay Buccaneers OT

Tristan Wirfs has been the best rookie offensive tackle in the NFL this season. As a whole, the incoming rookie tackle class has been as advertised and teams that took their shot will benefit for years to come. Wirfs is at the head of the class.

4 Mike Onwenu New England Patriots OT

Michael Onwenu has been a stabilizing presence along the New England offensive line despite being yanked to and from various positions early in the year. It looks like he will be a staple in Foxborough for years.

5 Chase Young Washington Football Team DE

Chase Young has started to settle in as the season is coming to a close, which bodes well for his future with the franchise. He has really grown as a leader in addition to his on-field efforts.

6 Jeremy Chinn Carolina Panthers OLB

It could be argued that Jeremy Chinn has made more big plays on defense than any other rookie this season. Most veterans would kill to have one defensive touchdown in their career and Chinn had two on consecutive plays.

7 Antoine Winfield Jr. Tampa Bay Buccaneers SS

Antoine Winfield Jr. has been the picture of consistency from the beginning of the season to the end. Tampa Bay obviously has some issues to sort out but the young safety is not one of them.

8 Julian Blackmon Indianapolis Colts FS

Julian Blackmon hit a stretch in the middle of the season where he was making big impact plays and those have just not been on display as much in recent weeks. The future is still rather promising for him.

9 Mekhi Becton New York Jets OT

Myles Garrett got Mekhi Becton a few times but the rookie held up very well. He has been tested by some of the league's best pass rushers this season and that is only going to make him more prepared in the future.

10 James Robinson Jacksonville Jaguars RB

James Robinson was inactive this week against the Bears but his body of work over the course of the season validates his stance as a top 10 rookie.

11 Tee Higgins Cincinnati Bengals WR

Tee Higgins had a big day in Cincinnati's win over Houston. The production has not always been there this season from the Clemson product, but the talent has never wavered.

12 A.J. Terrell Atlanta Falcons CB

Atlanta held Patrick Mahomes to sub 300 yards passing and just 17 points. It was their lowest scoring output since Oct. 6, 2019 against the Colts.

13 Jonathan Taylor Indianapolis Colts RB

Jonathan Taylor has a legitimate chance to crack 1,000 rushing yards on the year in Week 17 and that seemed like a pipe dream a little over a month ago. If he rushes for 84 yards against the Jaguars, he will reach the milestone.

14 L'Jarius Sneed Kansas City Chiefs CB

Kansas City sent L'Jarius Sneed after Matt Ryan a few times and that led to a sack. The rookie has been a versatile and capable performer for the defending Super Bowl champions, who also received good production from rookie linebacker Willie Gay as well.

15 Jonah Jackson Detroit Lions OG