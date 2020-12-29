gettyimages-1293395432-1.jpg
Getty's Sean M. Haffey

The NFL regular season is coming to an end, and while some rookies will advance to the playoffs, most will not. The 2020 NFL Draft class proved to be even more loaded than initially projected. Justin Herbert and Justin Jefferson have had record-breaking campaigns while the offensive tackle class was every bit as good as expected. Only one can be crowned Offensive or Defensive Rookie of the Year though.

Without further ado, the cumulative rookie power rankings post-Week 16.

Week 17 Rookie Rankings
1
headshot-image
Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB
Sunday was not Justin Herbert's most impressive game but the Chargers will happily take 250 passing yards and zero turnovers in a victory from their rookie quarterback. He broke Baker Mayfield's record for most passing touchdowns by a rookie.
2
headshot-image
Justin Jefferson Minnesota Vikings WR
Short of a 300 yard receiving game in Week 17, Justin Jefferson will not set the mark for most receiving yards by a rookie but he can still surpass Randy Moss' franchise record with 46 yards.
3
headshot-image
Tristan Wirfs Tampa Bay Buccaneers OT
Tristan Wirfs has been the best rookie offensive tackle in the NFL this season. As a whole, the incoming rookie tackle class has been as advertised and teams that took their shot will benefit for years to come. Wirfs is at the head of the class.
4
headshot-image
Mike Onwenu New England Patriots OT
Michael Onwenu has been a stabilizing presence along the New England offensive line despite being yanked to and from various positions early in the year. It looks like he will be a staple in Foxborough for years.
5
headshot-image
Chase Young Washington Football Team DE
Chase Young has started to settle in as the season is coming to a close, which bodes well for his future with the franchise. He has really grown as a leader in addition to his on-field efforts.
6
headshot-image
Jeremy Chinn Carolina Panthers OLB
It could be argued that Jeremy Chinn has made more big plays on defense than any other rookie this season. Most veterans would kill to have one defensive touchdown in their career and Chinn had two on consecutive plays.
7
headshot-image
Antoine Winfield Jr. Tampa Bay Buccaneers SS
Antoine Winfield Jr. has been the picture of consistency from the beginning of the season to the end. Tampa Bay obviously has some issues to sort out but the young safety is not one of them.
8
headshot-image
Julian Blackmon Indianapolis Colts FS
Julian Blackmon hit a stretch in the middle of the season where he was making big impact plays and those have just not been on display as much in recent weeks. The future is still rather promising for him.
9
headshot-image
Mekhi Becton New York Jets OT
Myles Garrett got Mekhi Becton a few times but the rookie held up very well. He has been tested by some of the league's best pass rushers this season and that is only going to make him more prepared in the future.
10
headshot-image
James Robinson Jacksonville Jaguars RB
James Robinson was inactive this week against the Bears but his body of work over the course of the season validates his stance as a top 10 rookie.
11
headshot-image
Tee Higgins Cincinnati Bengals WR
Tee Higgins had a big day in Cincinnati's win over Houston. The production has not always been there this season from the Clemson product, but the talent has never wavered.
12
headshot-image
A.J. Terrell Atlanta Falcons CB
Atlanta held Patrick Mahomes to sub 300 yards passing and just 17 points. It was their lowest scoring output since Oct. 6, 2019 against the Colts.
13
headshot-image
Jonathan Taylor Indianapolis Colts RB
Jonathan Taylor has a legitimate chance to crack 1,000 rushing yards on the year in Week 17 and that seemed like a pipe dream a little over a month ago. If he rushes for 84 yards against the Jaguars, he will reach the milestone.
14
headshot-image
L'Jarius Sneed Kansas City Chiefs CB
Kansas City sent L'Jarius Sneed after Matt Ryan a few times and that led to a sack. The rookie has been a versatile and capable performer for the defending Super Bowl champions, who also received good production from rookie linebacker Willie Gay as well.
15
headshot-image
Jonah Jackson Detroit Lions OG
Detroit had some issues with the Tampa Bay defensive front and Frank Ragnow out. Jonah Jackson has still had a positive season.