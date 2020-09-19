Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson will try to continue his magic in primetime games when he and the Seattle Seahawks host the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football at CenturyLink Field in Seattle. In 33 career regular season games under the lights, Wilson has led the Seahawks to a 25-7-1 record. In those games he has thrown 61 touchdowns against just 17 interceptions and has completed 65.0 percent of his passes.

For Sunday night, William Hill has set the over-under for Wilson's passing touchdowns at 1.5 (risk $110 to win $100) and the over-under for Wilson's passing yards at 236.5 (also risk $110 to win $100). Those are just two of hundreds of different NFL player prop bet opportunities for Week 2. Before making any Week 2 NFL prop picks, you need to see what SportsLine's Jen Ryan has to say.

A Fantasy football guru who also is a frequent guest on Football Diehards' show on SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio, Ryan loves nothing more than to talk all things fantasy football and sports betting. In 2016 she was a finalist for the Best Football Series award from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association.

So far this season she is in the black with her NFL prop bets. She went 3-2 last week and is up +95 on the season. Now, she's honed in on Week 2 NFL picks and is only releasing her top player props here.

Top NFL player prop bets for Week 2

Ryan loves Eagles running back Miles Sanders to go over 81.5 rushing and receiving yards (-110) against the Rams. "Just last week, Ezekiel Elliott gashed the Rams defense for a combined 127 all-purpose yards," Ryan tells SportsLine. "Los Angeles has allowed more than 81.5 yards on the ground and through the air to running backs in all but five games dating back to last season."

She adds, "The matchup and lack of real competition for touches have all the makings of a bell cow debut for Sanders this week, and for the over to hit."

How to make NFL prop picks for Week 2

In addition, Ryan is high on a player to score a touchdown at +400 odds. "Why not bet him to catch one for a score with that kind of payout?" she tells SportsLine. She's sharing who that player is only at SportsLine.

What +400 touchdown scorer does Ryan believe is a must-back? And what four other prop bets does Ryan love for Week 2? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Week 2 prop bets, all from the fantasy guru whose Week 1 bets went 3-2, and find out.