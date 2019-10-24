Why the Chiefs should not start Patrick Mahomes against the Packers

The Kansas City Chiefs dodged a bullet with their superstar quarterback. During last Thursday's game against the Denver Broncos, Patrick Mahomes suffered a dislocated kneecap. Mahomes is only expected to miss a few weeks before returning to the field.

However, he has practiced this week and has yet to be ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Green Bay Packers.

During Thursday's episode of "Kanell & Bell, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell were in total agreement that the Chiefs should sit Mahomes this week.

"There's no chance he's playing this weekend," Kanell said. "He better not. Or less I'll be ticked off at Andy Reid and the Chiefs for exposing him when he clearly is a little ginger running through these drills in practice."

Mahomes practiced on Wednesday, which was less than a week after suffering the knee injury. It's worth noting that Mahomes was fourth in the quarterback line behind presumed starter Matt Moore, Kyle Shurmur and Chad Henne.

"What I do know is that there isn't a rush for a guy like Patrick Mahomes," Bell added. "Even in this year's window of opportunity, you're talking about hopefully the span of a Hall of Fame career. You certainly don't want to jeopardize that for one week of football. Give him a week off. If he feels a lot better and can play the following week, maybe roll him out then. But certainly not this week."

The Chiefs are off to a 5-2 start and have been one of the more exciting teams this season despite being hit by injuries to wideouts Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins. It's obviously a huge storyline to follow heading into Sunday, but Kansas City may not want to push their star signal caller just to play one game with plenty of the season still to go.