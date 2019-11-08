NHL Global Series heads to Czech Republic and Finland for 2020-21 games
The NHL will be returning overseas for the 2020-21 season
The NHL Global Series will be heading back overseas for regular season games in Finland and the Czech Republic during the 2020-21 season. In an official press release from the NHL, the league will hold exhibition games in Germany and Switzerland.
The regular season will begin with the Boston Bruins facing the Nashville Predators in Prague at the O2 Arena. It will mark the first time that the Predators have played a game in Europe.
"I was very excited to learn that the Boston Bruins would be heading back to my home country to play in the 2020 NHL Global Series in Prague," Bruins forward David Pastrnak said. "I remember driving to O2 Arena as a kid to go see the Bruins play the Coyotes back in 2010 for the NHL Premiere games. The passionate fans and atmosphere were something I'll never forget - I can't wait to feel that energy again from the ice in Prague and Mannheim."
The Bruins are also set to play in Mannheim, Germany against Adler Mannheim at the SAP Arena in an exhibition contest. In addition, the Predators will take on SC Bern in Bern, Switzerland in another exhibition tilt prior to the Boston/Nashville matchup to begin the regular season.
The Colorado Avalanche and Columbus Blue Jackets will also play one another in a regular season game at Hartwall Arena in Helsinki, Finland.
The NHL Global Series took place in Prague to open the 2019-20 season when the Chicago Blackhawks faced off against the Philadelphia Flyers. The series will continue on Friday and Saturday when the Buffalo Sabres take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in a pair of games in Stockholm, Sweden.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Binnington says he deserved Calder
Binnington says it left a 'bad taste' in his mouth
-
Seattle NHL team to announce name soon
The team's ownership group is reportedly finalizing its decision
-
Stars reveal Winter Classic jerseys
The Stars take elements from the team's history in their Winter Classic jerseys
-
Kane sued by casino for $500k debt
The Cosmopolitan alleges Kane failed to pay back a half million in markers
-
What to enjoy about the NHL this week
This week in hockey: Matthew Tkachuk scores big goals and takes big poops
-
NHL Power Rankings: Isles keep climbing
The Islanders' winning streak is at nine games
-
Penguins vs. Avalanche: Tanev is OT hero
Crosby and MacKinnon faced off in an exciting early season showdown